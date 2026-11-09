Key Points

Nigerian children’s author Foluke Falayi has won the 2026 ANA/Ngozi Chuma-Udeh Prize for Children’s Fiction.

She received the award for her book, Beans for Supper, at the 45th ANA Literary Awards in Abuja.

Falayi says the recognition has renewed her commitment to making books more accessible to children.

The author, who has published more than 20 books, highlights the importance of children’s literature in developing reading habits and imagination.

Main Story

Nigerian children’s author Foluke Falayi has reaffirmed her commitment to promoting reading among young people after winning the 2026 Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Literary Award.

Falayi said the recognition had strengthened her resolve to expand children’s access to books and encourage a stronger reading culture across the country.

She made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday while reacting to the award, which was presented recently in Abuja.

The author won the ANA/Ngozi Chuma-Udeh Prize for Children’s Fiction for her book, Beans for Supper, at the 45th edition of the ANA Literary Awards.

She described the recognition as a major encouragement, particularly after more than a decade of writing for young readers.

“I am deeply honoured to have my work recognised by ANA,” she said.

Falayi’s winning entry competed against two other shortlisted books: Avarice, by Amaechi Odimeze, and Friends till Friday, by Amaka Confidence Obinwogu.

According to her, the competing works were assessed by a panel of judges comprising professors from different academic disciplines. She said the evaluation considered the quality of the entries.

With more than 20 published books, Falayi said her writing journey had been driven by a desire to connect children with knowledge, everyday experiences and the wider world through storytelling.

She explained that children’s literature goes beyond entertainment, playing an important role in developing reading habits, stimulating imagination and encouraging young people to engage with books.

The Issues

Sustaining children’s interest in reading remains an important part of building a strong literary culture.

For young readers, access to engaging and age-appropriate books can influence how they develop language skills, explore new ideas and understand the world around them.

Falayi expressed concern about the need to keep children interested in reading, stressing that writers must continue producing stories that appeal to young audiences.

Her position highlights the importance of creating literature that reflects children’s experiences while introducing them to new knowledge and perspectives.

Encouraging reading among children also requires more than asking them to pick up books. It involves making interesting reading materials available and creating environments where reading is supported at home, in schools and in communities.

What’s Being Said

Falayi described the ANA Literary Prizes as an important platform for recognising writers and encouraging continued contributions to Nigerian literature.

She said winning the award had renewed her motivation to continue storytelling and promote reading among children.

Her recognition also places attention on the contribution of children’s writers to Nigeria’s literary development, particularly through stories that help younger audiences learn, imagine and connect with their surroundings.

What’s Next

Falayi’s renewed commitment is centred on continuing to write for young readers and supporting efforts to make books more accessible to children.

Her award-winning book, Beans for Supper, has also received recognition through one of the country’s established literary award platforms.

The ANA Literary Awards provide an avenue for recognising outstanding Nigerian writers across literary categories and encouraging continued creativity in the country’s publishing and literary communities.

Bottom Line

Foluke Falayi’s ANA award is not only a recognition of her work as a children’s author but also an opportunity to draw attention to the importance of reading among young Nigerians.

Her message is that children’s literature deserves sustained attention because the stories children encounter can shape their curiosity, imagination and relationship with knowledge.

As she continues her writing journey, the challenge remains to ensure that more children have access to books that inspire them to read, learn and explore the world.