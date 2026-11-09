NiMet forecasts dust haze, thunderstorms across Nigeria from Monday to Wednesday

KEY POINTS

NiMet expects dust haze in parts of the North-West on Monday, with sunny and hazy conditions across northern states on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thunderstorms and light rain are forecast across parts of the North-Central and Southern regions during the three-day period.

The agency warns people with asthma and other respiratory conditions to take precautions against suspended dust particles.

Residents are advised to secure loose objects and disconnect electrical appliances during thunderstorms.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast dust haze and thunderstorms across parts of the country from Monday to Wednesday, warning residents to prepare for changing weather conditions.

In its three-day weather outlook released in Abuja on Sunday, the agency predicted slight dust haze over Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto on Monday.

The North-East is expected to remain sunny throughout the period, while parts of the North-Central region could experience patches of cloud and thunderstorms accompanied by light rain.

NiMet identified Kogi, Kwara, Benue, the Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa among the areas likely to experience these conditions.

Across the South, the forecast indicates cloudy skies with sunshine intervals and possible morning thunderstorms accompanied by light rain in coastal areas. Scattered thunderstorms and light rain are also expected later in the day across parts of the region, including Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Abia, Imo, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi.

THE ISSUES

The weather pattern is expected to change slightly on Tuesday, with sunny and hazy conditions across the North. Isolated thunderstorms and light rain are possible over southern Taraba.

In the North-Central region, NiMet expects sunny and hazy skies with patches of cloud. Morning thunderstorms are possible over Benue, while other parts of the region could experience thunderstorms and light rain later in the day.

The South is expected to have cloudy skies with sunshine intervals, with possible morning rainfall over parts of Anambra, Ebonyi, Abia, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa.

On Wednesday, sunny and hazy conditions are expected across the North, while the North-Central region could experience isolated afternoon thunderstorms and light rain over parts of Kwara.

For the South, NiMet forecasts cloudy skies with sunshine intervals in the morning, followed by thunderstorms and moderate rainfall later in the day.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“People with asthmatic health conditions and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather condition,” NiMet advised.

The agency also warned that strong winds could occur before thunderstorms, urging residents to secure loose objects that could be blown away.

WHAT’S NEXT

NiMet advised residents to disconnect electrical appliances from power sockets during thunderstorms and avoid standing under tall trees to reduce the risk of injury from falling branches.

The agency also urged airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports and flight documentation to support flight planning and operations.

Residents are encouraged to monitor further forecasts through NiMet’s website.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria is expected to experience a mix of dust haze, sunshine and thunderstorms over the next three days. Residents, particularly those with respiratory conditions, should follow NiMet’s safety advice as weather conditions change across the regions.