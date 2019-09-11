First Batch of Nigerian Returnees Set to Arrive from South Africa

The Consul General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, Godwin Adama, has revealed that 320 Nigerians will return from South Africa Wednesday.

He added that the first batch of the Nigerian returnees from South Africa would depart South Africa for Lagos by 9:00 am Wednesday.

Adama told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview, adding that Air Peace had indicated interest to evacuate over 600 Nigerians that were willing to return to their country following the recent xenophobic attacks.

He stated, “The first flight leaves by 09: 00 hours this Wednesday with about 320 passengers and the second batch will leave on Thursday all things being equal.

“We have over 600 who had indicated interest. All things being equal, without any hitches, the plane will take off by 09: 00 hours this Wednesday. The manifest for the first flight is ready, and we are working on the next flight.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday called for the immediate evacuation of Nigerians willing to return home from South Africa following the latest attacks on Nigerians and other nationals.

The president gave the directive when he received the report of the Special Envoy to South Africa, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Abubakar.

However, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa had also pledged the Federal Government’s support to any Nigerian that wanted to return home.

Dabiri-Erewa said this after a closed-door meeting with the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations in Abuja.

She said that the returnees would be encouraged to enroll and participate in the various social intervention programmes of the government.

“We will encourage them to enroll in small scale entrepreneurial programmes with the Bank of Industry under the social investment programme. So, there are things that they can do’’, she said.

Source: NAN