Davido Gifts Wife $300,000 Richard Mille Watch At Miami Wedding

Afrobeat superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, stunned guests at his white wedding ceremony in Miami on Sunday by gifting his wife, Chioma, a dazzling Richard Mille wristwatch worth $300,000.

This exquisite timepiece marks the second Richard Mille watch Chioma has received from Davido, who previously showered her with luxury Birkin bags and another Richard Mille watch on her birthday in 2023.

The lavish white wedding followed the couple’s traditional ceremony in Lagos in June 2024 and their court wedding in March 2023, drawing wide attention and excitement from fans.

Social media has been abuzz with pictures and videos capturing the opulence of the celebration, as admirers continue to share their enthusiasm for the glamorous event.