Finance Minister Applauds Recession; Saying Its A Blessing In Disguse

The impact in terms of recoveries she stated “has exceeded our expectations. The tighter rein on public finances allowed us invest US$500 million in our Sovereign Wealth Fund, during a recession.”

The early results the finance minister said “are already being seen. A concerted focus on agriculture has seen our rice imports from Thailand dropping by 90 per cent between 2015 and 2016, and replaced by locally grown variants.”

The new Nigeria that is desired she said, “will not happen without this kind of foundational reform that imposes on us new ways of thinking and of doing things.”

A lot of the work the Muhammadu Buhari administration have done over the last two and half years, Adeosun said “has been focused on dismantling the old ways of doing things, rebuilding them, and empowering and fortifying our institutions with technology to block loopholes, discourage abuse, and prevent a relapse into the destructive ways of the past.”

The government, Adeosun pointed out is “pursuing unprecedented cooperation with foreign governments and powers, as part of our transparency and anti-corruption drive. For the simple reason that a disproportionate amount of public funds looted in Nigeria end up in the United Arab Emirates’, Nigeria has signed bilateral agreements with the UAE Government on extradition, exchange of information, and repatriation of stolen public funds.”

Adeosun lamented that “there is of course a lot of resistance to reform, by vested interests within and outside the system. But we are not fazed. The work of reform goes on. It is, to borrow from the Nigerian novelist, Chinua Achebe, morning yet on Creation Day.”

Adeosun lamented that “there is of course a lot of resistance to reform, by vested interests within and outside the system. But we are not fazed. The work of reform goes on. It is, to borrow from the Nigerian novelist, Chinua Achebe, morning yet on Creation Day.”