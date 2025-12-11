Final Week: More Winners To Be Rewarded In PalmPay And Jumia’s Shop Smart And Earn Big Campaign

PalmPay, Nigeria’s leading digital banking platform, and Jumia, a leading e-commerce platform, are partnering to make this year’s Black Friday shopping experience more rewarding for shoppers from November 7th to December 1st.

Since the campaign, themed “Shop Smart, Earn Big!”, began, shoppers have been rewarded with cashback on their purchases by shopping on Jumia and paying with PalmPay.

With the campaign in its last week, more customers are to be rewarded by spending between ₦5,000 and ₦20,000 to receive ₦1,000 cashback, while those who spend ₦20,000 or more will receive ₦2,000 cashback.

This exclusive offer is open to the first 300 shoppers each day, running every Wednesday to Friday until December 1st, 2025.

How to Participate: