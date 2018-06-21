Fidelity Bank Unveils Flashkey , a Non-app Mobile Phone Banking Solution

Fidelity Bank Plc, has launched an innovative solution designed primarily to allow customers send money and pay bills using their phone keyboards without recourse to the online banking platform installed on their mobile devices.

The solution known as Flashkey is a ground-breaking initiative; a first its kind in the Nigerian banking industry that is designed to enable customers and members of the banking public initiate payments and effect transfers using their phone keyboard in an easy and convenient manner.

“We are constantly innovating to better serve our customers and the banking public. Flashkey allows carry out transactions whilst on any social media platforms. That is not all, using this product, you can at the same time generate and deliver instant message notifications to the fund recipients.” said Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, chief executive officer, Fidelity Bank.

According to him “It does not matter if you are chatting, sending a mail, or browsing on your phone, this solution ensures that you do a transaction in a flash without having to log into your Online Banking app”.

Customers only need to follow a simple process to activate the solution explained Mrs. Ifeoma Onibuje, the Bank’s Divisional Head e-Banking. “To activate this solution simply log into your Online Banking app with your Username and Password. Navigate to settings & select “Activate Flashkey”. Set up is completed by setting Flashkey as default keyboard and entering the Online Banking username” she stated.

She further explained how to effect a transaction with Flashkey. “Tap on the Fidelity Bank icon on your keyboard, select ‘Send Cash’ option; input your online banking password; select beneficiary bank and details; input amount to be transferred; input your PIN or token and send to beneficiary” she said.

Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank, with over 3.9 million customers who are serviced across its 240 business offices and various other digital banking channels.

The bank which has in recent times won accolades as the Best SME Friendly Bank, Best in Mobile Banking and the Most Improved Corporate/Investment Bank among several industry awards and recognitions.

Focused on select niche corporate banking sectors as well as Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Fidelity Bank is rapidly implementing a digital based retail banking strategy which has resulted in an exponential growth in savings deposits over the last three (3) years and a corresponding surge in customer enrollment on the bank’s flagship mobile/internet banking products.