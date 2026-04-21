Deadly atack on Ibadan–Ijebu Expressway leaves one dead, several travellers feared abducted

Key points

Armed attackers reportedly strike along Ibadan–Ijebu Expressway, killing one person.

Several travellers allegedly abducted; exact number remains unconfirmed.

Growing public concern over rising insecurity on major Nigerian highways.

Main story

Fear has gripped commuters following a violent attack along the Ibadan–Ijebu Expressway, where suspected armed bandits reportedly intercepted a vehicle, killing one passenger and abducting several others.

Eyewitness accounts suggest the attackers operated in a coordinated manner, blocking the road before carrying out the assault. While one victim was confirmed dead, the number of abducted travellers remains unclear, as authorities are yet to provide an official update.

The Ibadan–Ijebu Expressway, a key transport corridor linking major commercial routes, has increasingly become a point of concern due to recurring incidents of criminal activity targeting road users.

A video circulating on social media, believed to be connected to the incident, shows scenes of panic at the location. However, the footage has not been independently verified, and its spread has further fuelled public anxiety.

The issues

The incident underscores persistent insecurity challenges on Nigeria’s highways, where travellers continue to face risks of abduction and armed attacks.

The lack of immediate official communication from security agencies has also raised concerns among citizens, particularly frequent users of the route.

What;s being said

Commuters and residents have expressed alarm over what they describe as a recurring threat to safety on the expressway, calling for urgent government intervention.

Many are urging enhanced highway patrols, improved surveillance systems, and stronger inter-agency coordination to prevent further attacks.

The Nigeria Police Force has yet to issue a formal statement on the incident or outline rescue efforts for the abducted victims.

What’s next

Attention is now on security agencies for confirmation of details, including the number of victims and the status of ongoing rescue operations.

Public pressure is also mounting for immediate reinforcement of security presence along major transport corridors nationwide.

Bottom line

The deadly attack on the Ibadan–Ijebu Expressway highlights worsening insecurity on Nigerian highways, intensifying calls for swift, coordinated action to protect travellers and restore public confidence.