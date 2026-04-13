Nigeria’s female doctors and a pay gap without data

In 2026, gender pay inequality in medicine is a documented reality in much of the world. In Nigeria, it is something more unsettling, a crisis that exists without the data to confirm it, measure it, or drive meaningful reform.

In the United States, the disparity is visible, measurable, and widely debated. In Nigeria, it is less documented, more structural, and often obscured by limited data. Despite these differences, the outcome remains consistent: female physicians earn less over time, with implications that extend far beyond the present.

The U.S. Picture: Measurable and Persistent

At the centre of the U.S. conversation is a stark statistic: female physicians earn approximately 78 cents for every dollar earned by male counterparts. Over a 30-year career, this translates into an estimated $3.3 million in lost earnings.

Recent compensation data shows that female physicians earn an average of $354,000 annually, compared to $463,000 for men, reflecting a 22 per cent gap in total compensation. Even after adjusting for specialty, experience, location, and working hours, a 7 per cent unexplained gap persists.

These findings are consistent with reports from the American Medical Association, Medscape, and the Association of American Medical Colleges, all of which have, over time, documented gender-based disparities across medical practice.

The persistence of this gap, even after controlling for measurable variables, points to deeper systemic issues—ranging from compensation structures to negotiation dynamics and institutional bias.

Nigeria: Equal Structure, Unequal Outcomes

In Nigeria, the narrative is less straightforward. Physician remuneration in the public sector is governed by the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), which standardises pay based on rank and years of service, rather than gender.

On paper, this suggests parity. In practice, however, disparities emerge in less visible ways.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics and the World Health Organization indicate that female physicians remain underrepresented in senior consultant positions and high-income specialties, particularly in surgical and procedural fields.

These areas often command higher earnings and offer greater access to private practice opportunities—an important source of additional income in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Thus, while entry-level and mid-career salaries may appear equal, long-term earning potential is shaped by access to opportunity, not just pay scales.

The Data Gap: Nigeria’s Silent Challenges

Perhaps the most critical issue in Nigeria is not merely inequality, but data invisibility.

Unlike the United States, where annual compensation reports and workforce analyses provide clarity, Nigeria lacks comprehensive, gender-disaggregated data on physician earnings, particularly within the private sector.

This absence makes it difficult to quantify disparities or design targeted interventions.

However, broader labour data from the World Bank shows that gender wage gaps in Nigeria range between 20 and 30 per cent across sectors, suggesting that the medical profession is unlikely to be exempt from systemic inequalities.

Different Systems, Same Consequences

The contrast between both countries is not one of inequality versus equality, but rather visibility versus opacity.

In the United States, the issue is framed as equal work but unequal pay. In Nigeria, it is better understood as unequal access leading to unequal earnings.

In both cases, structural factors—whether in compensation systems or career progression pathways—combine to produce similar outcomes: reduced lifetime earnings for female physicians.

The Compounding Effect of Lost Earnings

What makes the pay gap particularly consequential is its cumulative impact.

Income disparities do not exist in isolation. They influence a physician’s ability to invest, acquire assets, and build long-term financial security. Over time, even modest differences in annual earnings can translate into significant wealth gaps.

For female physicians, this means the implications extend beyond salary negotiations to broader issues of economic independence, retirement security, and generational wealth.

Closing the Gap: What Must Change

Addressing these disparities requires context-specific solutions.

In the United States, continued emphasis on pay transparency, equitable compensation policies, and increased female representation in leadership remains critical.

In Nigeria, the priority lies in improving data collection, expanding access to leadership roles, and encouraging greater participation of women in high-paying specialties and private-sector ownership.

Without reliable data, meaningful reform remains difficult.

The Bottom Line

The gender pay gap in medicine is a global issue with local dimensions.

In the United States, it is a well-documented disparity backed by data. In Nigeria, it is a structural challenge compounded by limited visibility.

Yet, across both systems, the result is the same: female physicians earn less over time and that gap, left unaddressed, continues to widen.