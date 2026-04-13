Top 7 promising opportunities to grab in Nigeria’s solar industry

When people talk about solar in Nigeria, they usually focus on the problems and not the promising opportunities. They mention how expensive it is to start. They complain about the dollar going up and affecting prices. They talk about bad installations and systems that don’t work as promised. But while all of that noise is going on, something more important is quietly happening in the background.

The market is expanding People are no longer asking, “Should I use solar? They are already looking for it. From homes trying to escape crazy electricity bills, to business owners tired of buying diesel every week, to entire communities that barely have power, the demand is already there.

Think of it like food. Nobody needs to convince you to eat. You’re already hungry. The real question is who is providing the best meal. That is what is happening in solar right now. What most people don’t see clearly is where the real promising opportunities are and who is in the best position to take advantage of them. From conversations with installers and energy companies, one thing is clear. The next phase of growth will not just be about putting solar panels on roofs. It will be about solving the deeper problems behind the scenes.

Here are seven promising opportunities that are already showing up, but many people are still overlooking them.

1. Local assembly

Some companies have started putting panels together in Nigeria, but it is still very early. Most of the real work is still happening abroad.

This creates an opportunity. If more companies start assembling parts locally, even if it is just the basic components at first, it can help:

Reduce costs

Make products easier to find

Keep prices more stable

Think of it like tailoring clothes locally instead of importing everything ready-made. It becomes faster, cheaper, and more flexible. In the long run, the bigger opportunity is not just assembly, but actual manufacturing. That will take time, government support, and serious investment.

But the direction is already clear.

2. Financing Is the missing link between demand and adoption

Almost everyone agrees solar is a good idea. The problem is paying for it. A typical system can cost hundreds of thousands or even millions of naira upfront. For most families and small business owners, that kind of money is not just sitting somewhere. It’s like wanting to buy a car that will save you transport costs, but you don’t have the full amount at once. Some companies are trying different approaches:

Paying in installments

Leasing systems instead of buying

Paying for the electricity instead of the equipment

This helps, but it is still not enough. Banks are careful about lending. Interest rates are high. And many people don’t even have formal credit records.

This gap is a big opportunity. Anyone who can make payment easier and more flexible will unlock a huge number of customers who already want solar but cannot afford the starting cost.

3. Commercial solar Is quietly becoming the real growth engine

A lot of attention goes to homes using solar. But businesses are the ones driving steady demand. Think about a supermarket. If there is no power, freezers stop working. Goods get spoiled. Money is lost. For them, electricity is not optional. It is survival.

Installers say many of their busiest clients are business owners who cannot afford downtime. Even when money is tight, these customers are more willing to invest because they see immediate results. What is changing now is the size of these systems.

More medium-sized businesses are moving beyond small backup setups.

They are installing bigger systems that can power most of their operations during the day. Some combine solar with generators or grid power to reduce fuel costs. This is like having multiple sources of income instead of relying on just one. This creates an opportunity for companies that can design solutions specifically for businesses, instead of offering the same package to everyone.

4. Rural electrification Is still one of the biggest untapped markets

Outside major cities, many Nigerians still don’t have steady electricity. For them, solar is not a backup.

It is the only option. Some projects are already bringing solar to these areas through mini-grids and standalone systems. These systems power homes, schools, and small businesses.

And once electricity comes in, new activities start. Shops open longer. Students study at night. Small industries begin to grow. It’s like bringing water to a dry land. Everything starts to change. But what has been done so far is still small compared to what is needed.

There is room for:

More companies building systems

More people maintaining them

New ideas on how to make them last

The real challenge is not just installing solar. It is making sure it keeps working over time and people can afford it. Companies that understand the local community and stay involved long-term will find real opportunities here.

5. Training and skilled labour are becoming valuable sssets

As more people install solar, the need for skilled workers is growing. But not everyone doing installations actually knows what they are doing.

That is why some systems fail or don’t perform well. It’s like having many mechanics, but only a few who truly understand how to fix your car properly. This creates another opportunity. Training people properly is becoming very important.

This includes:

Training centres

Certification programmes

Apprenticeships

Companies that invest in skilled workers will stand out because people trust quality work. There is also a bigger opportunity. Creating platforms where young people can learn these skills and enter the industry. This does not just help businesses. It helps the entire market grow.

6. After-sales service is where trust is built

One major complaint from early solar users is what happens after installation. Many installers set up the system and disappear. When something goes wrong, the customer is left alone. Over time, this has made some people lose trust in solar.

Now, that problem is turning into an opportunity. Companies that stay with the customer after installation are starting to stand out.

This includes:

Maintenance

System checks

Customer support

Solar is not something you install and forget. It is like a car. It needs regular attention to keep working well. When companies provide good after-sales service, customers trust them more.

And that trust leads to repeat business and steady income over time.

7. Hybrid energy systems are becoming the practical middle ground

Most Nigerians are not switching to solar all at once. They are mixing it with what they already have.

For example:

Solar during the day

Generator at night

Batteries for backup

This is a practical approach. It helps people reduce fuel costs without spending too much at once. It’s like gradually upgrading your lifestyle instead of changing everything overnight.

For companies, this creates an opportunity to design smarter systems that combine different energy sources smoothly. Instead of saying “replace everything,” the focus is now on “make what you have work better.”

Bottom Line

Nigeria has moved past the stage of just knowing about solar. People already understand why they need it. Now, the real question is: how can it work better? how can it grow faster? how can more people afford it?

That is where the real opportunities are. From financing to local assembly, from business solutions to rural electrification, the next phase of growth will be driven by people who go beyond just installation and solve the deeper problems.

For founders and investors, the question is no longer if solar will grow in Nigeria. The real question is:

Where do you fit in, and how fast can you move?