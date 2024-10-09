 FG Warns Against Unauthorized Use of National Anthem

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to obtain formal approval before using the national anthem to prevent potential misuse or misinterpretation.

In a statement released on Wednesday, 0ctober 9, 2024, the Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, emphasised the importance of obtaining permission from the agency before using the anthem or its lyrics.

“As custodians of Nigeria’s national symbols, the NOA is tasked with preventing all forms of misuse, Permission must be sought from the agency to avoid misrepresentation.” He stated.

NOA also plans to conduct sensitisation campaigns across the country to educate Nigerians about the new guidelines and ensure compliance.

In addition to the national anthem, the NOA has also clarified the official colors of the Nigerian flag. The correct colors are green, white, and green, with the specific shade of green being Emerald 2.0.

Issa-Onilu criticised past administrations for prioritising infrastructure development over value orientation. ‘’This neglect led to the decline of social intervention structures such as the Boys’ Scouts, Girls’ Brigade, WAI Brigade, and even the NOA itself.’’

However, he commended President Bola Tinubu for recognising this gap and supporting the revival of value-based initiatives.

It is noteworthy that President Tinubu signed into law a bill re-adopting Nigeria’s old national anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” on the first anniversary of his administration. The anthem, originally written in 1959, was dropped by a military government in 1978 but has now been restored.