Empowering Young Nigerian Creatives: Ministry of Arts, Culture And Creative Economy Partners With Google and Del York Creative Academy to Nurture Talent

The Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy (FMACCE), in collaboration with Google, has launched an initiative to empower 2,500 young creatives to scale this number 10,000 across Nigeria through a dedicated training program delivered by the Del York Creative Academy. This collaboration is a significant step in advancing the FMACCE’s Creative Leap Acceleration Programme (CLAP), which aims to drive skills development, innovation, and foster public-private partnerships in Nigeria’s creative sector.

CLAP, an initiative by the FMACCE, is being executed through the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC). The NCAC as the primary implementing agency, is leveraging its extensive network and expertise in the cultural sector to ensure that CLAP meets its objectives of equipping aspiring creatives with vital skills and fostering sustainable growth within Nigeria’s creative industry. By leveraging the expertise of Google and the training capabilities of Del York Creative Academy, this program will provide participants with hands-on learning experiences in areas such as Music, Film, Animation, Content Creation, Live Production, and Audio. The program is aligned with the core objectives of CLAP, which include creating employment opportunities, diversifying the economy, and deepening Nigeria’s cultural export potential.

Honourable Minister Hannatu Musa-Musawa of the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to nurturing Nigeria’s creative talent. By empowering our youth with the skills they need to excel in the creative industries, we are not only creating jobs but also positioning Nigeria as a global leader in cultural exports. In line with the president’s Renewed Hope agenda, this program will empower our youth to become even more active contributors to the economy, driving innovation and economic growth.”

The six-week training program will cover foundational skills in visual storytelling and creative video content production. Participants will explore essential aspects such as storyboarding, shooting, editing, motion graphics, and the integration of AI in the creative process. Additionally, a select group will participate in a three-week intensive in-person training and mentorship program, culminating in the creation of a high-quality visual content project.

Olumide Falegan, Manager, EMEA Music & Culture at Google SSA, shared his excitement: “This initiative is about recognizing and equipping the unsung heroes of our creative industries. By empowering these 2,500 professionals, and eventually 10,000 across Nigeria, we are investing in the future of Africa’s cultural influence and economic prosperity.”

Linus Idahosa, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Del-York Group, highlighted the significance of the initiative: “Our partnership with Google is designed and carefully curated to bridge the gap between creative practitioners and corporate stakeholders, By equipping young talents with industry-relevant skills, we are fostering a new generation of creative entrepreneurs and enhancing the capabilities of the corporate sector to leverage creative expertise for business growth.”

Interested applicants can register for the training here: https://portal.delyorkcreative.academy/behind-the-camera/register. Applications open on October 8th and close on October 30th .

This program is an opportunity for aspiring creatives in Nigeria to gain training and mentorship, paving the way for exciting career paths in the burgeoning creative sector. By equipping individuals with in-demand skills, the program aims to foster a new wave of talent that will drive innovation, create compelling content, and contribute to the continued growth of Nigeria’s creative economy.

Google’s commitment to supporting the creative ecosystem in Africa includes initiatives like the Black Voices Fund and Made for You, which have already empowered countless creators across the continent. This collaboration with FMACCE and Del York Creative Academy builds upon this foundation, reaffirming Google’s dedication to fostering a vibrant and sustainable creative landscape in Nigeria.