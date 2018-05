FG to Train 20,000 Youths in Various Vocations

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has revealed that the Federal Government has approved the training of 20, 000 youths in various vocations across the country.

Osinbajo said this in Enugu on Friday, May 18, during the inauguration of one of the facilities for the training located at the Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company complex, Emene.

The vice president said that the complex was one of the 250 training centres approved for the scheme.

He said that the training would run for nine months, adding that the trainees would receive a monthly stipend of N30, 000 within the period.

According to him, the project was an integral part of the N-Power project that had absorbed thousands of youths across the country.

“This programme is aimed at creating thousands of technical jobs for the youths as well as improve their entrepreneurship skills.

“It is a sub-section of the N-Power programme aimed at training 75, 000 youths in relevant industries where their training skills will be needed,’’ he said.

The vice president said the training would run for nine months and would comprise of the theory aspect which will run for the first three months, after which beneficiaries would be given work tools.

Osinbajo, who added that beneficiaries would go with the kits to work on their own, reiterated that the Federal Government was committed to creating more jobs for Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians to give the current administration the needed support to achieve its programmes, adding that the future holds promises for the youths.