FG to Support Local Manufacturing of Antiretroviral Drugs – NACA

Osinbajo says nation closer to ending AIDS epidemic

Kebbi begins mass vaccination against yellow fever

The Federal Government has said that it is set to facilitate local manufacture of medicines and other relevant commodities needed for the treatment and care of people living with Human Immuno-deficiency Virus (HIV)/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) and inaugurate an HIV Trust Fund.

Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Sani Aliyu, who stated this yesterday in Abuja at the 2018 World AIDS Day (WAD) commemoration event, said it is another important priority as part of the long-term sustainability agenda for the national response.

He said local production of high commodity and affordable medicines represent the most effective means of ensuring sustainable access to essential medicines.

Also at the event, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo noted that more than ever before, Nigeria is closer to ending AIDS epidemic, adding that having HIV diagnosis today implies something different from what it did 20 years ago.

He said: ‘’Research has delivered improved medicines, technologies and approaches to service delivery and holds even greater promise for what will obtain in the future. Today, with more access to treatment and care, people living with HIV can live healthier and more fulfilling lives.

‘’We are approaching a new dawn in our national HIV response as the country gets its HIV members right.”

The Vice President, who stated that about nine million adults are tested for HIV every year, with about two million being pregnant women, re-affirmed Federal Government’s commitment in providing sustained political support at the highest level as well as increasing funding for the HIV response and ensuring universal access to HIV prevention, treatment and care services.

In another development, the Kebbi State government has flagged off mass vaccination against yellow fever.

The 10-day yellow fever mass vaccination campaign is expected to take place in 847 vaccination posts from Thursday, November 29, 2018.