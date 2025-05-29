FG To Shift $300 Helicopter Landing Levy Burden To Oil Companies

The Federal Government has concluded plans to transfer the controversial $300 helicopter landing levy—initially opposed by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON)—to passengers, specifically targeting oil companies operating offshore.

The levy, introduced last year by the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development in collaboration with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), faced strong resistance from airline operators, which stalled its enforcement.

However, in a statement issued Tuesday, NAMA announced a new enforcement directive. According to Abdullahi Musa, the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, oil companies will now be directly invoiced for the levy, while helicopters operated by AON members will be exempt.

“The Federal Government has lifted the temporary suspension on enforcement granted to Messrs Naebi Dynamics Concepts Ltd, consultants for the collection of helicopter landing charges for air navigation services related to helicopter operations by oil companies in the Gulf of Guinea,” Musa stated.

He added that, in line with the ministerial directive, Naebi Dynamics Concepts Ltd has been instructed to immediately resume the collection of levies related to air navigation services for helicopter operations at oil platforms, fields, terminals, rigs, heliports, helipads, and aerodromes.

“The collectors will strictly invoice oil companies directly; however, helicopters operated by Airline Operators of Nigeria are excluded from the said levies,” he said.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had previously suspended the levy’s implementation in June 2024 after concerns were raised by airline operators.

Reacting to the new development, aviation expert John Ojikutu questioned the government’s authority to impose such levies on private infrastructure.

“Which levy and which government are shifting whatever levy to the oil companies? Is the government the owner of the helipads? If I have a helipad in my house, would the government have the right to collect a landing fee in my house other than the navigational charges on the helicopter to my house?” Ojikutu said.

He added, “Would the government be collecting landing fees on ships or buildings like the Shell building at Marina as it was over 30 years ago? If you don’t know what you are looking for, you can never find it.”