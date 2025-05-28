Chelsea Set On UEFA History Against Real Betis In Conference League Final Showdown

Chelsea Football Club are on the verge of making European football history as they prepare to face Spanish side Real Betis in the UEFA Europa Conference League final on Wednesday evening. The high-stakes encounter is scheduled to unfold at the Stadion Wroclaw in Poland, with kick-off slated for 8 pm BST (9 pm local time).

Under the leadership of newly appointed manager Enzo Maresca, Chelsea will aim to complete their European trophy collection by clinching the one title that has so far eluded them. The West London outfit have previously secured the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup. Victory in Wednesday’s final would make Chelsea the first club in football history to win all five major UEFA competitions.

The Blues approach the final brimming with confidence, having concluded their Premier League season with an impressive run that earned them a top-four finish and a ticket to next season’s UEFA Champions League. Their recent 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest capped off a strong domestic campaign.

Chelsea’s European form has been equally dominant, winning 11 out of 12 matches in the Conference League this season. They boast an imposing goal difference of 38 scored and only nine conceded, showcasing their attacking flair and defensive solidity throughout the tournament.

On the other side of the pitch, Real Betis are preparing for a historic night of their own. The La Liga side will be making their first-ever appearance in a European final. Veteran coach Manuel Pellegrini, who previously managed Manchester City and West Ham United, has steered the Andalusian club to an impressive sixth-place finish in Spain’s top flight and guided them through a dramatic semi-final victory against Fiorentina after extra time.

Despite being underdogs, Betis have shown resilience and tactical discipline throughout the competition. However, their performances against Polish teams earlier in the tournament—losing 1-0 to Legia Warsaw and drawing 1-1 with Jagiellonia Bialystok—highlight the scale of the challenge that awaits them in Wroclaw.

Chelsea are set to welcome the return of key attacker Christopher Nkunku, who is back in training after missing the last six fixtures due to injury. Forward Nicolas Jackson is also available for selection, with his domestic suspension not affecting his eligibility in European matches.

Meanwhile, Marcus Bettinelli, Wesley Fofana, Aaron Anselmino, and Romeo Lavia are ineligible for the final as they were not registered in the UEFA squad. However, the quartet has travelled with the team to lend support from the sidelines.

The final will be hosted at the 40,000-seat Stadion Wroclaw and will be available for live broadcast on several authorised television platforms, with streaming options accessible via official apps and websites. In the event of a draw after regulation time, the match will proceed to extra-time and potentially a penalty shootout to determine the winner.

UEFA has confirmed that Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will be operational for the final, and all yellow cards not resulting in suspensions were wiped clean after the quarter-final stage.

While Chelsea have already secured a place in next season’s Champions League, the winner of the Conference League final earns a direct spot in the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League. For Real Betis, that reward is symbolic, as their league finish already guarantees their presence in Europe’s second-tier competition next season.

As anticipation builds, all eyes will be on Wroclaw to witness whether Chelsea can cement their place in the UEFA history books or if Real Betis can author one of the great European football upsets.