The best supply chain will win, and Africa knows it

In an era defined by profound geopolitical volatility and persistent macroeconomic disruptions, the traditional ambit of Supply Chain Management (SCM) has been irrevocably altered – requiring it to become an inherent part of the business strategy.

In fact, the global economic landscape of the 2020s exposed the fragility of hyper-optimised “just-in-time” global value chains. Rising trade protectionism, localised conflicts disrupting vital maritime routes, and post-pandemic realignments forced boards of directors and national governments alike to confront the stark reality that supply chain resilience is synonymous with corporate survival and national security.

As a result, organisations have to abandon the outdated notion of SCM as a mere cost centre, instead needing to reposition it as the nucleus of corporate strategy, empowering SCM professionals to navigate these geopolitical complexities through strategic pivoting, risk mitigation, and localised capacity building.

Supply chains compete

In a stable environment, organisations may have been able to compete through product differentiation or marketing. That is no longer enough as an organisation’s market share and profitability are entirely dependent on the agility and resilience of its supply chain network.

The strategic response to geopolitical uncertainty requires moving away from sole reliance on distant, low-cost manufacturing hubs. With government and corporate backing, the modern supply chain strategy must now aggressively explore and implement sourcing strategies such as:

• Nearshoring and Friendshoring: Relocating critical supply chain nodes to geographically closer or geopolitically aligned regions to mitigate risk.

• Local Sourcing: Building domestic supplier capacity to buffer against international transit shocks.

When supply chain strategy is rightfully placed at the apex of the organisation and adequately resourced, it provides the agility required to manage these transitions without compromising the end consumer’s experience and brand promise.

The Supply Chain Executive

Because supply chain leaders manage the most complex, financially consequential, and globally integrated facets of modern enterprises, they possess the holistic operational purview required to lead the entire business.

Take, for example, the Dangote Group strategy in which Aliko Dangote boldly restructured his industrial empire by repositioning the supply chain at the heart of corporate succession and strategy. Recognising that logistics and commercial operations are the lifeblood of his $33 billion conglomerate, Dangote entrusted these critical nodes to executives that understand the supply chain dynamics.

A similar move occurred in Malawi, when Feston Kaupa, former CEO at the Malawi Institute of Procurement and Supply, was appointed as the Minister of Defence, proving that this is not just a private sector priority.

In South Africa, the tax authority is leveraging supply chain compliance to combat the shadow economy through integrating supply chain mapping with inter-agency collaboration including the Border Management Authority and the National Consumer Commission.

These are but a few of many examples of how SCM skills extend far beyond their conventional logistics-focused role and can be applied to areas of the business that would previously have been seen as distinct from the job of moving products from point A to point B.

Growth driver

For the African continent, competent SCM is the fundamental engine for macroeconomic development. The successful implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) relies entirely on seamless cross-border logistics, harmonised procurement, and integrated regional value chains.

AfCFTA’s core objectives, creating a single liberalised market, boosting intra-African trade, and enhancing competitiveness, cannot be achieved without resilient supply networks. Supply chain professionals with broader strategic competencies are uniquely positioned to drive Africa’s beneficiation strategies to benefit from adding value to raw materials before they are exported.

By developing resilient, localised sourcing networks, SCM leaders can catalyse domestic manufacturing and foster job creation, an area in which the African Supply Chain Confederation (ASCON) is actively working to help establish standardised logistical frameworks. These are required to eliminate non-tariff barriers, ensuring that the theoretical free trade area becomes a functional reality.

Africa is at a pivotal moment. Even though the continent is young, resource-rich and filled with entrepreneurial energy, its growth depends on more than potential. Economies are built on the ability to move goods efficiently, connect markets and deliver reliably and at scale.

At its heart, that is a supply chain challenge.

Today’s supply chain leaders are doing far more than keeping shelves stocked or improving delivery times. They are helping build the foundations for African growth by developing the cross-border trade routes that could turn AfCTA into a practical reality, supporting local suppliers that strengthen domestic industry, and creating resilient networks that allow African businesses to compete globally.

The era of the supply chain CEO has arrived, and it is poised to be the catalyst for Africa’s industrial renaissance.

This opinion is written by Ronald Mlalazi, President of the African Supply Chain Confederation.