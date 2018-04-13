FG to increase power supply in Nigeria

The Federal Government is on the verge of increasing and stabilising power supply in the country.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola revealed this on Thursday, saying that the Federal Government has proposed over 190 new projects to boost transmission, generation and distribution.

“Our population has grown over the last 20 years without commensurate expansion in the services that we have installed.

“Over the next two weeks, what you will see are TCN rolling out nothing less than 90 projects to support transmission nationwide.

“There would also be over 100 projects funded by Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) to support transmission and distribution across the country,” Fashola said.

He promised that the Buhari’s administration would continue to prioritise the power sector.

“We have not only improved the quantity of power that is available, we have also improved the quality of power that is transported and the quantity that is distributed.

“But our work is not finished, as it is one thing to have power and another to have quality power.”

Speaking on energy source in the environment, the Minister said “Abuja does not need to power streetlight with generators. We will collaborate to provide options, which include solar, access through eligible customers, efficient and cheaper energy to power the facilities.

Japan’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Sadanobu Kusaoke, disclosed that his country had committed nothing less than $12.4 million as grant to improve power situation in Nigeria, adding that the project would stabilise power supply to approximately 7, 000 households.