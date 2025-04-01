FG To Close Lagos’ Independence Bridge For Two Months

The Federal Government has announced the temporary closure of the Independence Bridge (Marina bound) in Lagos, commencing on April 1, to facilitate essential maintenance and rehabilitation operations.

Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, disseminated this information via a statement released on Monday in Lagos.

She elaborated that the bridge would remain inaccessible until the end of May 2025. She stated, “This closure will disrupt vehicular traffic originating from Ahmadu Bello Way and Adeola Odeku, destined for Marina, Eko Bridge, and Onikan by Zone 2.

“Kesha advised motorists to strategically plan their journeys and utilize alternative routes to mitigate traffic congestion during the repair period.”

She extended apologies for any inconvenience the closure might inflict and expressed gratitude to the public for their understanding and cooperation, as the government endeavors to ensure the safety and structural integrity of the road infrastructure.