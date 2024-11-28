FG Spends ₦8.8bn On Repairing Vandalised Transmission Towers – TCN

The Federal Government has spent approximately ₦8.8 billion to repair 128 vandalised transmission towers nationwide, according to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Speaking at the Quarterly Power Sector Working Group meeting in Abuja, TCN Managing Director Sule Abdulaziz, represented by Mr Olugbenga Ajiboye, Executive Director of Transmission Service Provider, lamented the persistent vandalism and its impact on electricity supply.

Abdulaziz disclosed that the towers, destroyed by vandals and bandits between January 13 and now, had significantly strained resources and operations.

“As of today, 128 of our towers have been destroyed. We’ve spent ₦8.8 billion to restore them. Unfortunately, many vandals, when apprehended, are charged with theft instead of vandalism, allowing them to secure bail and repeat their actions,” Abdulaziz explained.

He also highlighted the challenges faced during restoration efforts, citing an instance involving the Shiroro-Mando-Kaduna transmission towers where military escorts were required to ensure safety.

“Sometimes, contractors are only allowed two hours to work, and in some cases, they are advised against moving into unsafe areas. How can we deliver electricity to Nigerians under these circumstances?” he asked.

In a related development, Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, announced a partnership between the Federal Government, the World Bank, and the African Development Bank (AfDB) to provide electricity to 50 million Nigerians by 2030.

Represented by Chief Technical Adviser Adedayo Olowoniyi, Adelabu explained that Nigeria is part of a broader initiative aimed at extending electricity access to 300 million Africans.

“The initiative, driven by the World Bank and AfDB, will leverage solar systems, mini-grids, microgrids, and grid extensions. For areas where grid extension is not viable, home solar systems will be deployed to ensure electricity access for all,” Adelabu said.

The compact document for the initiative is expected to be signed by President Bola Tinubu in Tanzania in January 2025, with collaborative efforts already underway among stakeholders.

While the government continues to address vandalism and expand electricity access, Abdulaziz called for improved law enforcement to deter vandalism and sustain progress in the power sector.