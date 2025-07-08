FG Sets 16 As Minimum Age For Admission Into Tertiary Institutions

The Federal Government has officially set 16 years as the minimum age for admission into Nigeria’s universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, announced the new policy on Tuesday while declaring open the 2025 Policy Meeting of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Abuja.

Alausa emphasised that the age limit is now an official, non-negotiable benchmark, warning that any admission processed outside the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) will be deemed illegal. He added that heads of institutions found circumventing CAPS or engaging in admission fraud will face prosecution in line with the law.

The annual policy meeting sets the framework and guidelines for admissions into tertiary institutions for the upcoming academic session.