Universities Set 150 As Minimum UTME Score For 2025 Admissions

At the 2025 policy meeting organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), heads of universities across Nigeria have set 150 as the minimum UTME benchmark for admissions into universities for the 2025 admissions.

This means no university will be permitted to admit candidates who score below 150 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Some institutions, including the University of Ibadan, the University of Lagos, and Pan-Atlantic University, opted for higher cut-off marks of 200, while a few newly established private universities proposed a benchmark of 120.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, had earlier suggested a minimum score of 160 for the admission process.