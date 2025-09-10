Germany, EU, Nigeria Launch €18.3m Project To Boost Agriculture, Jobs

The Federal Government, in partnership with Germany and the European Union, has launched the €18.3 million EU-VACE TARED Project, a four-year initiative designed to transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector through climate-smart practices, job creation, and inclusive value chain development.

The programme, Agriculture Value Chain Facility: Transformative Agricultural Systems for Rural Economic Development, will focus on four priority value chains: cocoa, dairy, tomatoes, and ginger. Running from October 2024 to September 2028, it will be implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

Seven states which include Cross River, Kano, Kaduna, Kebbi, Ondo, Oyo, and Plateau, have been selected as project hubs. The initiative seeks to boost food security, promote innovation, and expand economic opportunities for women and youth.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Abdullahi, said the project aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in food security, poverty reduction, job creation, and inclusivity. He described the initiative as “a transformative pathway” to address post-harvest losses, climate shocks, and limited financing.

Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, underscored the importance of strengthening the dairy value chain, noting that Nigeria spends about $1.5 billion annually on dairy imports. “Together, we can change the narrative by building local industries, creating jobs, and reducing dependence on imports,” he said.

Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, said the project forms part of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy and Team Europe initiative, aimed at sustainable growth. He emphasised the need to make agriculture attractive for young Nigerians, describing the programme as a platform for building the next generation of “agripreneurs.”

Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy, Johannes Lehne, reaffirmed the EU and Germany’s commitment, calling the project a “strategic investment” in Nigeria’s agricultural future.

Oladoyin Olawaiye, Deputy Country Director of GIZ Nigeria and ECOWAS, highlighted the project’s broader social benefits. “EU-VACE TARED is about more than agriculture; it is about creating jobs, building resilience, and giving young Nigerians opportunities to thrive,” she said.

The project is expected to support smallholder farmers and MSMEs with access to finance, innovation, and international markets, while promoting climate-smart farming practices, reinforcing agriculture as a key driver of inclusive and sustainable growth in Nigeria.