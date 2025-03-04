Reps Extend Deadline For State And Local Government Creation Memoranda

The House of Representatives has extended the deadline for the submission of memoranda on the creation of new states and local governments to March 26, 2025.

The decision, taken during Monday’s plenary session, follows appeals from the public for additional time to refine and submit their proposals in line with Section 8 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

In a statement issued by the House spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, the legislature emphasised that only proposals meeting specific constitutional requirements would be considered. To qualify, such proposals must secure the support of at least a two-thirds majority of elected representatives from the affected areas across the Senate, House of Representatives, state Houses of Assembly, and local government councils.

Additionally, the statement outlined that before a local government can be officially created, the outcome of the referendum and state House of Assembly votes must be forwarded to the National Assembly for legislative action.

It was also recalled that the House Committee on Constitution Review had earlier confirmed that none of the 31 proposals for new states submitted thus far met the constitutional criteria.

For submission, the statement directed that three hard copies of memoranda be delivered to the Secretariat of the Committee at Room H331, House of Representatives White House, National Assembly Complex, Abuja. Soft copies should be sent to info@hccr.gov.ng before the March 26 deadline.

Speaking on the extension, the Deputy Speaker of the House and Chairman of the Committee on Constitution Review, Benjamin Kalu, reaffirmed the lawmakers’ commitment to a transparent and constitutionally guided process.

“The House of Representatives is dedicated to upholding democratic principles and ensuring that all legislative processes align with constitutional provisions and the broader interests of the Nigerian people,” he said.

The extension provides stakeholders with a fresh opportunity to fine-tune their submissions, ensuring they meet constitutional standards and legislative expectations.