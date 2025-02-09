FG Replaces 6-3-3-4 Education System With 12-4 Model, Eliminates JSS And SSS

The Federal Government introduces a new 12-4 education system, replacing the existing 6-3-3-4 model. This reform merges Junior Secondary School (JSS) and Senior Secondary School (SSS) into a continuous 12-year basic education program, ensuring uninterrupted learning for students up to age 16.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, announces this policy change during the 2025 Extraordinary National Council on Education (NCE) meeting in Abuja. The NCE, the highest policymaking body in Nigeria’s education sector, includes education commissioners from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), alongside stakeholders from education agencies and development partners.

Key Changes and Objectives

Alausa explains that integrating secondary education into the basic education system enhances learning continuity and reduces dropout rates caused by financial and systemic barriers. He emphasizes that the reform aligns with global best practices, ensuring Nigerian students receive a standardized education that prepares them for higher studies and the job market.

“Extending basic education to 12 years creates a unified curriculum, introduces students to vocational and entrepreneurial skills early, and provides a stronger foundation for both higher education and employment,” he states.

The government also seeks to establish 16 years as the minimum age requirement for entry into tertiary institutions, aiming to ensure students are better prepared for academic and professional challenges.

Alignment with Global Standards

The minister notes that many developed nations implement similar 12-year basic education structures to ensure students acquire essential knowledge before specializing at the tertiary level.

“Aligning Nigeria’s education system with international standards improves educational outcomes and enhances global competitiveness,” he adds.

Economic and Social Impact

The reform is expected to contribute significantly to national development by producing a more skilled workforce. With extended compulsory education, students will be better equipped with relevant skills, reducing child labor and social issues linked to school dropouts.

“An educated youth population drives economic growth. This reform ensures students complete their foundational education with skills that make them employable and productive members of society,” Alausa explains.

Implementation Strategy

To ensure the successful transition to the 12-4 model, the government focuses on:

Policy Reforms – Establishing guidelines for the new education structure.

– Establishing guidelines for the new education structure. Infrastructure Expansion – Improving school facilities to accommodate extended learning.

– Improving school facilities to accommodate extended learning. Teacher Training & Recruitment – Equipping educators with the necessary skills and hiring additional staff.

– Equipping educators with the necessary skills and hiring additional staff. Funding & Partnerships – Mobilizing financial resources to support the transition.

– Mobilizing financial resources to support the transition. Curriculum Enhancement – Incorporating technical, vocational, and digital literacy education to equip students with 21st-century skills.

Alausa emphasizes that education management remains primarily under state governments, with the Federal Government providing technical and financial support. He urges stakeholders to recognize the urgent need for reform and commit to ensuring its success.

“Restructuring secondary education into a 12-year basic education framework is a critical step toward creating a more inclusive, equitable, and competitive system. We must embrace this change to secure the future of our children and the prosperity of our nation,” he concludes.