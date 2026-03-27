FG releases Moorbeta chicken breed and 57 high-yield crop varieties to bolster food security

KEY POINTS

The Federal Government has officially released and registered a new indigenous chicken breed, ‘Moorbeta’, and 57 new crop varieties across 14 different crops.

The announcement was made in Ibadan during the 36th meeting of the National Committee on Naming, Registration and Release of Crop Varieties, Livestock Breeds/Fisheries.

The Moorbeta chicken, developed by the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), is a meat-type breed recognized for its high body weight at 10 weeks and heat tolerance.

New crop releases include disease-resistant rice, high-protein soybeans, and “early maturity” yams, alongside new varieties of potato, onion, tomato, and plantain.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s drive for agricultural self-sufficiency has received a significant boost with the registration of dozens of high-performance genetic materials.

Presided over by Prof. Soji Olufajo, Chairman of the National Variety Release Committee (NVRC), the session in Ibadan served as the final approval stage for innovations aimed at improving the nutritional well-being of Nigerians.

The release, coordinated by the National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB), represents a major technical milestone for the nation’s research institutes and breeding programs.

A standout feature of the 2026 releases is the Moorbeta chicken, a mid-class meat breed designed to thrive in Nigeria’s tropical climate while maintaining a superior carcass quality. In the crop sector, the committee approved four Musa spp. (plantain and banana) varieties from NIHORT, noted for their high carotenoid content and long shelf life.

Additionally, five new rice varieties, including FARO 73, were registered for their drought tolerance and slender grain quality—traits specifically selected to meet the demands of both local farmers and urban consumers.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge addressed by these releases is the “Yield Gap and Climate Vulnerability.” Many Nigerian farmers still rely on low-yield seeds and livestock breeds that are susceptible to pests and heat stress. This “Genetic Stagnation” has historically contributed to food inflation and hidden hunger. By introducing the Moorbeta breed and crops like the “Connect” potato (resistant to late blight), the FG is attempting to provide a “Bio-Technical Safety Net”—ensuring that even in erratic weather conditions, farmers can achieve the high output necessary to stabilize national food prices.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The registration and release of the new chicken breed and the 57 high-yield varieties… will have a great impact on food production,” stated Prof. Soji Olufajo, Chairman of the NVRC .

. “Moorbeta is a locally developed meat-type chicken… there will be mass production because of its great potential,” noted Prof. Waheed Akin-Hassan .

. “Extension agents must ensure that farmers are aware of these developments to achieve greater production,” Prof. Olufajo added during the technical session.

added during the technical session. “The new varieties were released based on their heavy bunches, yellow pulp, and high carotenoid content,” highlighted the technical report from NIHORT.

WHAT’S NEXT

NACGRAB and the various research institutes (IAR&T, NIHORT, IITA) will now move toward the “Mass Multiplication” phase to ensure these seeds and breeds reach the open market.

phase to ensure these seeds and breeds reach the open market. Agricultural extension agents across the 36 states are expected to begin sensitizing farmers on the specific management practices required for the Moorbeta chicken and the new rice and yam varieties.

and the new rice and yam varieties. Stakeholders will also monitor the 2026 wet season to gather field data on the performance of the HORTITOM tomato and HORTIONI onion varieties under actual farming conditions.

tomato and onion varieties under actual farming conditions. Finally, the NVRC will begin receiving submissions for the 37th meeting, focusing on further diversifying the nation’s livestock and fisheries genetic pool.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom line is that Nigeria is upgrading its “Agricultural Software.” By releasing the Moorbeta chicken and 57 improved crop varieties, the government is providing farmers with the tools needed to fight poverty and malnutrition simultaneously. For the average Nigerian, this means a future with more affordable meat, heartier staples, and a food system that is increasingly resistant to the shocks of climate change.