Ebonyi police express dismay over rising homicide cases as four suspects are charged to court

KEY POINTS

The Ebonyi State Police Command has raised an alarm over a troubling surge in murder cases across the state during the month of March 2026.

Commissioner of Police CP Hope Urunwa-Okafor described the trend as a “grave crime against humanity” and a direct threat to social stability.

Four suspects—Onyebuchi Eze, Eze Nwuke, Odinaka Emmanuel Okoh, and Uchenna Ota—have already been arraigned in connection with separate homicide incidents this month.

The command is urging residents to avoid jungle justice and instead utilize the police’s “open-door policy” to resolve grievances through legal channels.

MAIN STORY

The Ebonyi State Police Command is taking a firm stand against a recent wave of violence that has seen multiple lives lost in just a few weeks.

In a statement released in Abakaliki on Thursday, the Command’s Spokesman, SP Joshua Ukandu, detailed the administration’s “strong dismay” regarding the rising frequency of lethal violence.

The new Commissioner of Police, CP Hope Urunwa-Okafor, emphasized that the command is moving beyond rhetoric by fast-tracking the prosecution of those allegedly involved in these capital offenses.

The crackdown comes amid a series of disturbing reports, including a recent case where a 30-year-old man allegedly murdered his mother in Onicha LGA over a ritual dispute.

While that specific suspect was remanded separately, the command highlighted the successful arraignment of four other individuals—Onyebuchi Eze, Eze Nwuke, Odinaka Emmanuel Okoh, and Uchenna Ota—as part of a broader effort to deter potential offenders.

The CP reiterated that taking the law into one’s own hands only compounds the cycle of violence, urging a return to communal vigilance and institutional reporting.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge identified by the command is the “Retributive Justice Trap.” Many of the recorded homicides stem from personal grievances or domestic disputes that escalated because parties bypassed the formal justice system. This “Civilian Enforcement Crisis” not only leads to loss of life but also complicates police investigations when communities resort to jungle justice. To resolve this, CP Okafor is championing a “Rapid Response Protocol,” assuring the public that grievances reported to the police will receive prompt, professional attention, thereby removing the perceived “need” for private vengeance.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“These developments are deeply concerning. We express strong dismay over the rising incidence of homicide in the state,” stated CP Hope Urunwa-Okafor .

. “Murder is not only a capital offence but also a grave crime against humanity,” the Commissioner added during her address to residents.

added during her address to residents. “The command has in the month of March charged four persons to court… we must be honest, this is a bad act to mankind,” noted SP Joshua Ukandu .

. “I reaffirm my open-door policy and urge members of the public to come forward with complaints,” CP Okafor concluded.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Ebonyi Police Command will intensify motorized patrols and community policing engagements throughout the remainder of March and into April to deter violent crimes. The case files of the four recently charged suspects, along with others awaiting trial, are being processed for the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to ensure swift legal advice. Additionally, the command plans to host a series of “Town Hall Security Summits” in volatile local government areas to educate traditional and youth leaders on conflict de-escalation. Finally, residents can expect an increased police presence near court premises during the next scheduled hearings on April 9, 2026.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom line is that Ebonyi State is facing a “murder fatigue” that the police are determined to break. By naming suspects publicly and fast-tracking court appearances, CP Urunwa-Okafor is sending a clear message: the state will not tolerate a descent into lawlessness. For Ebonyi residents, the path to safety lies in trusting the “open-door” of the police station over the “closed fist” of street justice.