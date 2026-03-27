REA MD Abba Aliyu and Netherlands Ambassador explore strategic collaboration for Nigeria’s renewable energy sector

KEY POINTS

Dr. Abba Aliyu , Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), met with H.E. Bengt Van Loosdrecht , Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, to deepen international collaboration in Nigeria’s renewable energy space.

, Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), met with , Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, to deepen international collaboration in Nigeria’s renewable energy space. The discussion focused on incentivizing Dutch companies to enter the Nigerian market, emphasizing that such partnerships bring critical knowledge transfer and technical expertise.

to enter the Nigerian market, emphasizing that such partnerships bring critical knowledge transfer and technical expertise. Aliyu highlighted the structure of the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) program, specifically its performance-based disbursement approach.

program, specifically its performance-based disbursement approach. The DARES program, a $750 million World Bank-funded initiative, aims to provide electricity access to over 17.5 million Nigerians through decentralized solutions like mini-grids and standalone solar systems.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s off-grid energy sector is looking toward European expertise to bridge its massive energy access gap. In a high-level meeting on Thursday, Dr. Abba Aliyu, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), hosted the Dutch Ambassador, Bengt Van Loosdrecht, to discuss scaling renewable energy investments.

The core of the conversation centered on how the Netherlands—a global leader in sustainable technology—can play a more active role in the DARES (Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up) initiative.

Aliyu emphasized that the DARES program is built on a Performance-Based Grant (PBG) framework. Unlike traditional funding models, this approach ensures transparency and fiscal discipline by only disbursing funds to private developers after they have successfully deployed and verified energy connections.

For Dutch investors and technology providers, this model offers a de-risked entry point into a market that targets the deployment of over 1,200 mini-grids and millions of standalone solar systems across Nigeria by 2030.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge addressed in this engagement is the “Technical and Capital Deficit” in Nigeria’s rural electrification drive. While funding is available through the World Bank, the speed of deployment is often slowed by a lack of local technical capacity and specialized hardware. By courting Dutch firms, the REA is attempting to resolve the “Knowledge Gap”—importing not just money, but the engineering standards and innovative “productive use” technologies (like solar-powered irrigation) that the Netherlands is known for. This partnership aims to turn the DARES program from a simple subsidy scheme into a sustainable, high-tech energy ecosystem.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Beyond capital, international collaboration brings knowledge transfer, technical expertise, and innovation,” stated Dr. Abba Aliyu, MD of REA .

. “Our performance-based disbursement approach… continues to create discipline, transparency, and confidence for both developers and financiers,” Aliyu added regarding the DARES program.

added regarding the DARES program. “The Netherlands remains Nigeria’s reliable partner in the renewable energy sector,” noted Ambassador Bengt Van Loosdrecht in previous diplomatic forums.

in previous diplomatic forums. “The DARES initiative is designed to deploy 1,350 mini-grids nationwide, impacting 17.5 million lives,” highlighted a recent REA project brief.

WHAT’S NEXT

Following this engagement, the REA is expected to open new Call for Proposals under the DARES windows, specifically encouraging consortiums that include international technical partners.

under the DARES windows, specifically encouraging consortiums that include international technical partners. Dutch companies specialized in mini-grid control systems and energy storage are likely to participate in upcoming developer forums.

Additionally, the REA will continue its “State Electrification Roundtables” to align federal-international partnerships with local land and permitting requirements at the sub-national level.

Finally, the first batch of performance-based disbursements for large-scale solar hybrid projects under the DARES framework is slated for review in the second quarter of 2026.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom line is that Nigeria is using the $750 million DARES fund as a magnet for global clean-tech leaders. By aligning with the Netherlands, Dr. Abba Aliyu is positioning the REA to move beyond basic lightbulbs toward a sophisticated, solar-powered industrial base for rural Nigeria. For Dutch firms, it’s a massive market opportunity; for Nigerians, it’s a pathway to reliable, high-quality power.