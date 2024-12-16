FG Pays N85bn, $54m In ECOWAS Community Levy

The Federal Government of Nigeria has cleared its ECOWAS community levy obligations, amounting to ₦85 billion and $54 million, covering 2023 and up to July 2024.

Dr. Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, announced this development on Sunday during the opening of the 66th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“For the first time in 19 years, Nigeria has paid 100% of its community levy up to 2023,” Dr. Touray stated. “The payment was made on Friday, December 13, 2024. This reflects the leadership and commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the government, and the people of Nigeria to the ECOWAS community. On a personal note, it signifies confidence in the ECOWAS Commission, which I have had the privilege to lead since 2022. My colleagues and I are deeply grateful,” he added.

In his opening remarks, President Tinubu emphasized the importance of unity among member states, describing ECOWAS as a vision to foster a shared community for its citizens.

“The world faces various challenges, including crises in Sudan, the Middle East, violent extremism, and environmental issues. Many of these challenges impact our region, highlighting the need for collective action and collaboration,” Tinubu stated.