Olam Agri Partners Government To Boost Local Soybean Production

Olam Agri, a global leader in agribusiness, has reaffirmed its dedication to Nigeria’s agricultural progress by providing a significant boost to soybean production. This was achieved through the generous donation of soybean threshing machines to farmers in Baruten Local Government Area, Kwara State, on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Soybean, a vital crop for food security, animal feed, and biofuel, plays a significant role in Nigeria’s agricultural economy. By supporting local soybean farmers, Olam Agri aims to strengthen the nation’s food security, drive economic growth, and improve farmer livelihoods. The new threshing machines are expected to boost efficiency and productivity, enabling higher yields and greater prosperity for farming communities.

The donation deepens Olam Agri’s collaboration with the Kwara State Government, which has been instrumental in fostering agricultural progress in the region. As part of its ongoing efforts, Olam Agri has been a key investor in the Kwara State Soybean Sustainability Program, which focuses on expanding cultivation through farmer training, equipment donations, input support, and distribution of high-quality seeds.

Oloruntoyosi Thomas, Kwara State’s Honourable Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, praised Olam Agri’s contributions, stating: “Our partnership with Olam Agri has been transformative. This year, we trained all our extension agents on soybean and maize production and are helping farmers access quality seeds to boost yields and improve livelihoods. The donation of threshing machines and packaging bags further supports this effort to enhance the quantity and quality of soybean production in Kwara State.”

She emphasized the role of the state’s leadership in advancing agriculture:

“The Kwara State Governor, His Excellency AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, is committed to improving agricultural productivity. His support has been key to ensuring the success of Olam Agri’s soybean crushing plant, which requires 250,000 tons of soybean annually.”

Amit Mathur, Commercial Manager for the Soybean Value Chain at Olam Agri, underscored the company’s focus on sustainability and farmer welfare: “We are dedicated to strengthening Nigeria’s food security and improving farmers’ livelihoods through backward integration programs. Our soybean processing plant, with a capacity of 250,000–350,000 metric tons per year, is part of this commitment. We aim to increase farmers’ productivity and incomes by addressing low yields and creating market linkages while ensuring sustainable practices.”

His Royal Highness Alhaji Idris Abubakar, the Sinaboko Serobetete III, expressed appreciation for the partnership:

“Olam Agri and the Kwara State Government have brought tremendous opportunities to our farmers. This collaboration will help us achieve food security goals and uplift our community. We are deeply thankful.”

Anil Nair, Managing Director of Olam Agri in Nigeria, highlighted the broader impact of the company’s investments, “Our focus is on empowering farmers and building resilient supply chains, in line with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda. By investing in tools, training, and sustainable practices, we aim to significantly impact Kwara State’s economy, create jobs, and enhance the livelihoods of smallholder farmers. Together, we are fostering agricultural self-sufficiency and socioeconomic development.”