Lagos Government Seals Over 10 Buildings In Ejigbo For Violating Building Regulations

The Lagos State Government seals more than 10 buildings in Victory Estate, Ejigbo, for failing to comply with building regulations. The enforcement is carried out by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), which highlights the risks posed by illegal constructions.

Arc. Gbolahan Oki, General Manager of LASBCA, explains that many of the sealed buildings lack approved building plans, a mandatory requirement under Lagos State building codes. He points out that such violations undermine efforts to ensure safety and compliance within the state’s built environment.

Oki reveals that LASBCA had issued several notices to the affected developers and property owners, urging them to rectify their documentation and comply with regulations. These warnings were ignored, prompting the agency to take enforcement action.

The government urges affected property owners to utilize the ongoing Amnesty Programme facilitated by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA). This initiative allows defaulters to regularize their building documents without immediate penalties.

Oki reminds property owners that the amnesty programme will end on December 31, 2024. Failure to comply by this deadline will result in stricter enforcement, including further property closures and possible legal actions.

The Lagos State Government emphasizes its zero-tolerance policy for illegal developments. Oki reiterates that strict legal actions will be taken against violators as part of efforts to maintain order and safety in the construction sector.

“The state is fully committed to enforcing compliance in the built environment. Violators of building regulations will face legal consequences to deter others and ensure public safety,” he states.

Oki assures residents that the government prioritizes public safety by enforcing adherence to building standards. He highlights the importance of rigorous monitoring and supervision to prevent disasters caused by unsafe constructions.

This enforcement action reflects the Lagos State Government’s dedication to creating a safer and more organized urban environment while protecting lives and properties.