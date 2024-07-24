FG Pays N150,000 Grant To Outstanding MSMEs In Jigawa

Tuesday saw the Federal Government present grants totaling N150,000 to all of Jigawa’s exceptional micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). The offer was made public by Vice-President Kashim Shettima in Dutse, Jigawa, during the opening of the Expanded National Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinic’s fourth edition.

One of the federal government’s initiatives to make doing business in Nigeria easier is the expansion of the National MSME Clinics. This will be accomplished by holding a number of business forums around the nation to offer immediate solutions to problems facing MSMEs.

Earlier this year, the states of Benue, Ogun, and Ekiti hosted the launches of the first, second, and third editions, respectively. Shettima stated that the N150,000 grant “is an outright grant that does not require beneficiaries to repay.” This affirms the federal government’s commitment for MSMEs.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I am pleased to announce that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has mandated that a grant of N150,000 each be awarded to outstanding exhibiting MSMEs at today’s event.

“Rest assured that this is an outright grant, and the beneficiaries will not need to repay it.” Shettima said that, as the very foundation of the nation’s economy, the MSMEs sub-sector had remained a top priority of the Tinubu administration.

He noted that the MSMEs did not only represent 96 per cent of all businesses in Nigeria but contributed more than 45 per cent to its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Shettima added that MSMEs provided a crucial lifeline to 80 per cent of the nation’s workforce. We recognise your essence, and that’s why we are establishing MSME clinics across the nation.

“These clinics will act as incubators for small businesses and offer alternative financing. They will also ensure that you have the support and resources you need to compete and thrive,” he noted.

He observed that the prosperity of small businesses was the prosperity of Nigeria and their downturn was the downturn of Nigeria.

Shettima urged the business owners not to harbor any fear, assuring that the Tinubu administration would not rest until each of them “is in a vantage position to access the support and capital made available for them.”

Earlier, Gov. Umar Namadi thanked the federal government for providing dividends of democracy to the people of the state through the MSME Clinics and related projects scattered across the area.

Namadi urged the existing and aspiring small business owners in the state to take advantage of the services provided through the clinics. He described the initiative as a rare opportunity for operators in the sector in Jigawa.

He said the state government was aligning with the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda through the ‘Greater Jigawa Initiative’ that provides social protection services and projects for the people.

The high point of the event at the Malam Aminu Kano Triangle was the inspection of exhibition pavilions by MSMEs in the state and the commissioning of the Jigawa Retail Empowerment Shops.

Earlier, on arrival in Dutse, Shettima commissioned the 10-hectare solar-powered irrigation farm at the Sumore Farm in Madobi.

He also commissioned 1,435 J-AGRO Agricultural Extension Agents and the distribution of agricultural inputs under the NG-CARES Fadama Programme. The inputs will benefit more than 26,000 individuals, out of whom 30 percent are women.

Similarly, Shettima inaugurated the Palliative Shop initiative at Yalwawa before proceeding to the Dutse Ultra Modern market, where he commissioned a 120KVA solar plant.

Shettima said the solar unit would ensure that the entire market receives a minimum of eight hours of electricity per day during market hours.