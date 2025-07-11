FG Opens New FGN Savings Bonds With Up To 16.762% Interest Rate

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the launch of two new Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bonds, now available for public subscription at ₦1,000 per unit. This latest issuance presents Nigerians with an opportunity to invest in government-backed securities with competitive interest rates and flexible tenure.

According to a statement released by the DMO in Abuja on Wednesday, the bond offerings include a two-year FGN Savings Bond maturing on July 16, 2027, which carries an annual interest rate of 15.762%. A second offering, maturing on July 16, 2028, offers a three-year tenure with a higher annual interest rate of 16.762%.

The subscription window for both bonds opens on July 7, with a closing date set for July 11. Settlement will occur on July 16, 2025. Interest (coupon) payments are scheduled quarterly—on October 16, January 16, April 16, and July 16—throughout the bond period.

The DMO further disclosed that the bonds are priced at ₦1,000 per unit, with a minimum subscription of ₦5,000 and in multiples of ₦1,000 thereafter. The upper limit for individual subscriptions is set at ₦50 million. Interest payments will be made semi-annually, while the principal amount will be repaid in full at maturity.

“These FGN Savings Bonds are fully backed by the creditworthiness of the Federal Government of Nigeria,” the statement reads. “They are secured against the government’s general assets and qualify as approved investment instruments under the Trustee Investment Act.”

The bonds also qualify as government securities for tax exemption purposes under both the Company Income Tax Act and the Personal Income Tax Act. This status makes them particularly attractive to pension fund administrators and institutional investors. Additionally, they are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), enabling ease of trade and liquidity.

The DMO emphasized that the bonds are recognized as liquid assets when calculating liquidity ratios for financial institutions, thus enhancing their value for banks and other financial entities looking to meet regulatory requirements.