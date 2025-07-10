FAAN Cuts Passenger Processing Time To 45 Minutes At Lagos Airport

Passenger processing time at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, has been reduced from an average of three hours to just 45 minutes following a series of innovations and technology upgrades by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Previously, travellers faced lengthy delays due to multiple luggage checks, dilapidated infrastructure, and slow passenger movement, often requiring arrival at the airport three hours before departure. However, under the leadership of FAAN Managing Director Olubunmi Kuku, passenger facilitation at Lagos airport has undergone significant reform, transforming the travel experience.

The D-wing departure area of MMIA’s old terminal has undergone a complete renovation and expansion to accommodate more passengers and improve processing speed. The upgraded wing now features contactless scanning of boarding passes before immigration, while inside, six passport control points and a fast-track lane manned by immigration and DSS personnel speed up clearance.

The D-wing offers a modern, welcoming ambience with curated artwork showcasing Nigerian culture and strategically placed natural flowers that enhance the terminal’s aesthetic appeal.

The improvements align with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards, which recommend a maximum of 45 minutes for processing passengers from vehicle entrance to airside, and vice versa upon arrival.

Passengers have reported noticeable improvements in processing speed, highlighting the impact of new eGates and automated passport readers that have replaced manual form-filling. “Now, you just scan your passport, and the personnel only need to check it inside. It’s faster and simpler,” a passenger shared.

FAAN has also deployed AI-powered security scanners, such as the Orion 927DX, which provide advanced imaging capabilities to enhance security checks while reducing physical searches that previously caused delays.

An airport official described the progress as a “2,000 percent improvement,” noting that the addition of more wings, upgraded scanning systems, and streamlined screening processes have drastically improved passenger throughput.

“Everywhere you go, there’s an input and a touch from FAAN. As they say, what men can’t do, women have done better,” another passenger remarked, praising the leadership driving the transformation.

With these changes, passengers at Lagos airport can now complete departure formalities in under an hour, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to modernise its aviation sector and improve customer experience.