Experts warn fake solar products increase fire risks, financial losses

Key points

Energy experts warn that counterfeit solar products are exposing consumers to fire hazards, equipment failure and financial losses.

Fake batteries and inverters are identified as the most dangerous counterfeit products in the solar market.

Consumers are advised to buy only from authorised dealers and verify product authenticity before purchase.

Experts call for stronger market surveillance and stricter enforcement against counterfeit solar equipment.

Main story

Energy experts have cautioned that the growing circulation of counterfeit solar products is exposing Nigerians to serious safety risks, equipment failure and unnecessary financial losses as more households and businesses adopt renewable energy solutions.

Speaking in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, the experts urged consumers to purchase solar equipment only from authorised dealers and reputable suppliers to avoid falling victim to counterfeit products.

Managing Director of Wurvicat International Ltd., Dr Atinuke Owolabi, identified batteries, inverters, solar panels, charge controllers, cables and connectors as the products most frequently counterfeited in Nigeria’s solar market.

She warned that fake batteries and inverters pose the greatest danger because they are more likely to overheat, fail prematurely and, in some cases, trigger fire incidents.

Owolabi advised consumers to carefully examine manufacturers’ names, serial numbers, QR codes, certification labels, warranty documents and overall product quality before making a purchase.

She also encouraged buyers to inspect product finishing and avoid equipment with poor workmanship, incomplete information or suspicious packaging.

“One simple piece of advice I always give is that if the price appears too good to be true, it probably is,” she said.

According to her, genuine solar products are rarely sold at unusually low prices because of their manufacturing and quality assurance costs.

Owolabi noted that qualified professionals could carry out electrical and performance tests to verify equipment quality before installation but warned that consumers should not depend solely on serial numbers, QR codes or warranty documents.

“Counterfeiters have become increasingly sophisticated,” she said, urging buyers to verify product details through manufacturers’ official platforms and request original invoices before completing purchases.

She also stressed the importance of engaging qualified engineers, noting that even genuine equipment can underperform if poorly designed, installed or maintained.

Owolabi called on the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to strengthen import inspections, improve market surveillance, enforce quality standards and introduce tamper-proof certification measures alongside tougher sanctions for dealers selling counterfeit products.

“An informed consumer is far less likely to become a victim,” she added.

Also speaking, Solar Systems Installation Manager at Pure Volt Power Ltd., Segun Ajayi, advised consumers to buy only from authorised distributors and established solar companies.

He said buyers should ask about product certification, warranty coverage, after-sales support and whether suppliers were recognised distributors of the products they sell.

Ajayi added that stronger regulation, improved product verification systems and sustained consumer awareness campaigns would significantly reduce the spread of counterfeit solar equipment in Nigeria.

The issues

Nigeria’s growing reliance on solar energy has created opportunities for counterfeit products to enter the market. Experts warn that substandard equipment not only reduces system performance but also increases safety risks, raises maintenance costs and undermines consumer confidence in renewable energy technologies.

What’s being said

“One simple piece of advice I always give is that if the price appears too good to be true, it probably is.” — Atinuke Owolabi, Managing Director, Wurvicat International Ltd.

“An informed consumer is far less likely to become a victim.” — Atinuke Owolabi, Managing Director, Wurvicat International Ltd.

What’s next

Industry stakeholders are urging regulators to tighten enforcement against counterfeit solar products while encouraging consumers to verify product authenticity and purchase equipment only through authorised distribution channels.

Bottom line

As demand for solar energy continues to grow, experts say stronger regulation, informed consumers and the use of authorised dealers are critical to reducing the risks posed by counterfeit solar products.