FG Launches N10m Loan Scheme To Support Tertiary Institution Staff

The Federal Government has introduced a new welfare initiative aimed at boosting the livelihoods and professional development of staff across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions. The scheme, known as the Tertiary Institution Staff Support Fund (TISSF), was officially launched during a high-level stakeholder engagement held in Abuja.

According to a statement released on Sunday by Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Education, the loan scheme is targeted at both academic and non-academic staff in universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Under the scheme, eligible staff members can access loans of up to ₦10 million, capped at 33.3 per cent of their gross annual salary. The funds may be used for a range of welfare-enhancing purposes, including transportation, medical expenses, and micro-enterprise ventures such as poultry farming.

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, described the initiative as a cornerstone of the government’s broader efforts to reposition Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.

“TISSF is not just about welfare—it is about empowerment. We are ensuring that our education workforce is supported to live well, grow professionally, and continue contributing meaningfully to institutional excellence.” Dr Alausa said.

The fund will be administered in partnership with the Bank of Industry, which will oversee disbursements to ensure transparency, accountability, and effective delivery.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, noted that the fund was developed through extensive consultation with staff unions, institutional leaders, and other critical stakeholders. She affirmed that a robust monitoring and evaluation framework has been embedded in the programme to track its progress and long-term impact.

Key stakeholders present at the launch—including representatives from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), the Bank of Industry, vice-chancellors, rectors, and provosts—welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and crucial for enhancing staff morale, improving performance, and fostering greater institutional productivity.