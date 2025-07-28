Tinubu To Host WAFCON Champions Super Falcons In Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to host the triumphant Super Falcons team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja following their historic victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Nigerian women’s national team staged a remarkable comeback on Saturday night, defeating hosts Morocco 3–2 in a pulsating final to clinch their 10th WAFCON title. The Super Falcons not only lifted the coveted trophy but also dominated the individual accolades at the tournament.

Team captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, was named Player of the Tournament, while goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie received the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award. Head coach Justine Magudu was recognised as the Coach of the Tournament for his tactical brilliance throughout the competition.

Confirming the team’s return, the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, who was part of the federal government delegation in Morocco, said the squad is expected back in Abuja between Sunday and Monday.

“I am currently at the team’s camp, finalising logistics for our departure to Abuja,” Olopade told The Guardian on Sunday. “President Tinubu spoke with the players shortly after their win and assured them of a red carpet reception upon arrival.”

Following the victory, President Tinubu lauded the team’s resilience and fighting spirit in a statement released on Saturday night.

“The Super Falcons’ spectacular performance in Rabat, coming from behind to defeat a spirited Moroccan side on their home soil, epitomises the unwavering Nigerian spirit,” the President stated. “Through hard work, dedication, and tenacity, you have achieved a dream shared by millions. Nigeria celebrates you and eagerly awaits your return.”

Speaking further on the dramatic encounter, Olopade recounted the tension after Morocco took a two-goal lead within the first 25 minutes of play, with goals from Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy.

“To be honest, I remained confident despite the early setback,” he said. “I had faith in Coach Magudu’s tactics, and I’m grateful everything came together at the crucial moment.”

The Super Falcons’ comeback win has not only reignited national pride but also reaffirmed Nigeria’s dominance in African women’s football.