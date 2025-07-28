Governor Otu Procures Two Aircraft To Strengthen Aviation, Promote Tourism

In a major move to reposition Cross River State as a prime destination for tourism and investment, Governor Bassey Edet Otu received two new Bombardier CRJ1000 aircraft—regional jets designed to carry up to 100 passengers.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in the administration’s broader plan to revitalise the state’s aviation infrastructure and improve socioeconomic mobility.

The aircraft were officially received at a ceremony held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Governor Otu, accompanied by his wife, Eyoanwan Otu; former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Edem Duke; and other dignitaries, described the move as “a long-overdue leap into the future of seamless connectivity and economic transformation for our dear state.”

The official commissioning of the aircraft, under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Aviation, is scheduled for August 12, 2025.

Governor Otu noted that the acquisition directly addresses long-standing air travel challenges, particularly the persistent delays and cancellations that have frustrated travelers to and from Calabar. “For too long, our people and visitors alike have endured the hardship of air travel disruptions. Today marks the beginning of the end of that era,” he said.

According to the state’s Commissioner for Aviation, Imah Eno Utum, the new additions bring the state’s total aircraft fleet to four. The two previously acquired Boeing 747 jets, secured by former Governor Ben Ayade, are currently operated by Aero Contractors. The newly procured Bombardier CRJ1000 jets will be operated by ValueJet Airlines, pending the state’s acquisition of an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to run a fully independent airline.

Governor Otu underscored the strategic importance of dependable air transportation to the success of Cross River’s tourism-led economic strategy. “These aircraft are more than machines—they are catalysts of commerce, bridges of culture, and vessels of hope,” he said. “With Carnival Calabar, Obudu Ranch Resort, and our ecotourism assets beckoning the world, accessibility must never be a hindrance again.”

Beyond enhancing tourism, the initiative is expected to improve investor confidence and attract commercial activity into the state. “No economy thrives in isolation,” Otu added. “Investors want assurance of smooth logistics. These aircraft will ensure Cross River is no longer at the periphery of economic conversations.”

Former Minister Edem Duke described the development as a “game-changing intervention,” praising Governor Otu’s vision. He emphasized that the move would drastically improve Calabar’s image as a difficult destination, opening new doors in hospitality, agriculture, exports, and international conferences.

As the aircraft touched down, the moment signaled more than just a technical achievement—it symbolized a state taking flight. Governor Otu closed on a hopeful note: “This is just the beginning. Our People First agenda is not mere rhetoric. It is an unfolding promise—and Cross River is rising.”

