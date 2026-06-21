FG intensifies awareness campaign on CNG adoption for transportation

Key points

Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (PICNG-EV) is expanding awareness efforts on CNG adoption.

The initiative promotes CNG as a cleaner, safer and more affordable alternative to petrol and diesel.

More than 100,000 vehicles have been converted to CNG nationwide.

Government agencies are being encouraged to convert vehicle fleets or acquire CNG-powered vehicles.

Rivers State currently has between seven and eight accredited CNG conversion centres.

Main Story

The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (PICNG-EV) has intensified public awareness efforts aimed at promoting Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cleaner, safer and more affordable fuel alternative for transportation.

Speaking during a media awareness and sensitisation programme for journalists in Port Harcourt, the Chief Operating Officer of PICNG-EV, Mr Tosin Coker, said the initiative seeks to educate both journalists and the wider public on the benefits of natural gas-powered transportation. Coker explained that petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles can be converted to operate on CNG through the installation of conversion kits and storage tanks, enabling motorists to switch between conventional fuels and natural gas.

He said the Federal Government’s push for CNG adoption is linked to the removal of petrol subsidies and efforts to provide Nigerians with a cheaper and more sustainable transportation fuel. According to him, Nigeria’s vast natural gas reserves make CNG less susceptible to international oil market volatility and geopolitical disruptions that often affect petrol and diesel prices.

Coker noted that while fuel prices have fluctuated in recent months, CNG prices have remained relatively stable, making it a more cost-effective option for motorists. He also disclosed that more than 100,000 vehicles have already been converted nationwide and that awareness campaigns and infrastructure expansion are ongoing, particularly in Rivers State.

The official added that government ministries, departments and agencies are being encouraged to convert their fleets or procure CNG-powered vehicles to reduce transportation costs.

The Issues

Rising transportation costs following fuel subsidy removal.

Adoption of cleaner and more affordable alternative fuels.

Expansion of CNG conversion infrastructure nationwide.

Public awareness and safety concerns surrounding CNG.

Reducing dependence on petrol and diesel.

What’s Being Said

Tosin Coker said: “Motorists are encouraged to use CNG more frequently after conversion because it is cost-effective, environmentally friendly and beneficial to vehicle engines.”

He said: “The Federal Government’s support for the initiative was driven by the removal of petrol subsidies and the need to provide Nigerians with a cheaper and more sustainable alternative fuel source.”

Coker said more than 100,000 vehicles have been converted to CNG across the country.

Opeyemi Balogun urged journalists to prioritise accuracy and avoid sensationalism in reporting developments within the oil and gas sector.

What’s Next

PICNG-EV will continue nationwide awareness campaigns on CNG adoption.

Additional accredited conversion centres are expected to be approved.

More government agencies may convert vehicle fleets to CNG.

Infrastructure development and public education efforts are expected to expand across the country.

Bottom Line

The Federal Government is stepping up efforts to promote CNG as a cheaper and cleaner transportation fuel, with growing vehicle conversions, expanding infrastructure and increased public awareness campaigns supporting the transition.