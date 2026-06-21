ECOWAS Parliament adopts renewable energy roadmap for rural electrification

Key points

ECOWAS Parliament has adopted a report aimed at accelerating renewable energy deployment across West Africa.

The recommendations focus on expanding rural electrification through mini-grids and off-grid systems.

Lawmakers endorsed stronger financing mechanisms and harmonised regional energy regulations.

The parliament called for urgent action to address financial challenges facing the West African Power Pool.

The initiative supports ECOWAS Vision 2050 on universal access to electricity.

Main Story

The ECOWAS Parliament has adopted a report containing key resolutions and recommendations aimed at accelerating renewable energy deployment to address West Africa’s energy deficit and support rural economic development.

The decision was taken by the parliament’s Joint Committee on Energy and Mines, Infrastructure, and Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources at the end of a week-long delocalised meeting in Dakar. The report, adopted unanimously by regional lawmakers, outlines measures to expand access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy in rural communities across the ECOWAS region. Among the recommendations are the deployment of decentralised energy solutions such as mini-grids and off-grid systems, harmonisation of regulatory frameworks, stronger financing mechanisms and increased parliamentary oversight of energy projects.

The lawmakers also endorsed measures to promote quality renewable energy equipment, improve access to electricity financing, strengthen youth technical training and ensure greater participation of women in renewable energy initiatives. The committee further called for stronger regional coordination, increased support for the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), and closer parliamentary involvement in project implementation and monitoring.

In addition, members urged immediate action to address financial challenges affecting the West African Power Pool (WAPP), a flagship ECOWAS initiative designed to improve electricity supply across the sub-region. The parliament also reaffirmed support for regional energy projects involving countries within the Alliance of Sahel States, stressing that existing contractual commitments would continue to be honoured.

The Issues

Limited electricity access in rural West Africa.

Need for accelerated renewable energy deployment.

Financing challenges facing regional energy projects.

Regulatory barriers to cross-border energy development.

Economic development and job creation through rural electrification.

What’s Being Said

Fanta Conte said: “The recommendations adopted in Dakar provide a clear roadmap for accelerating the energy transition and achieving universal access to electricity across West Africa.”

She said: “Rural electrification should serve as a catalyst for economic transformation, job creation, agriculture, and the empowerment of women and youth.”

Conte said: “The future of West Africa’s rural economies depends on our ability to harness abundant renewable energy resources and transform them into engines of sustainable development and regional integration.”

What’s Next

ECOWAS member states will be expected to implement the adopted recommendations.

Regional institutions will intensify efforts to expand mini-grid and off-grid energy projects.

Discussions are expected to continue on resolving financial constraints facing the West African Power Pool.

Parliamentarians will increase oversight and advocacy for renewable energy initiatives across the region.

Bottom Line

The ECOWAS Parliament has endorsed a regional roadmap centred on renewable energy, rural electrification and stronger energy cooperation as part of efforts to improve electricity access and drive economic development across West Africa.