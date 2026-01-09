FG Earmarks ₦2.3bn In 2026 Budget For Ex-Presidents, Deputies’ Entitlements

The Federal Government has budgeted ₦2.3 billion in the 2026 fiscal year for the payment of pensions, allowances and other statutory benefits to Nigeria’s former presidents, heads of state and their deputies.

Details of the provision are contained in the 2026 Appropriation Bill under the line item titled “Entitlements of former Presidents/Heads of State and Vice Presidents/Chiefs of General Staff.” The allocation covers benefits due to both civilian and military leaders as provided for under existing Nigerian laws.

Budget documents show that the beneficiaries include former civilian presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, alongside former military heads of state General Ibrahim Babangida, General Yakubu Gowon and General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The provision also extends to former vice presidents and equivalent military positions. Listed beneficiaries include Atiku Abubakar, who served as Vice President from 1999 to 2007; Namadi Sambo, Vice President between 2010 and 2015; and Yemi Osinbajo, who served from 2015 to 2023. Also included is Okoh Ebitu Ukiwe, who functioned as de facto Vice President between 1985 and 1986 during the Babangida military administration.

Beyond former presidents and their deputies, the 2026 budget makes additional provisions for other categories of retired senior public officials. A total of ₦24.79 billion has been earmarked for the benefits of retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries, while ₦1 billion is allocated as severance benefits for retired heads of government agencies and parastatals.

These expenditures fall under recurrent spending and are intended to meet statutory obligations owed to senior public officeholders after leaving office.

Allocations for the benefits of former political officeholders have remained a recurring feature of Nigeria’s annual budgets and often attract public scrutiny, particularly in the context of mounting fiscal pressures, rising public debt and ongoing economic reforms.

Nigeria is currently grappling with subsidy removals, revenue constraints and high inflation, prompting renewed debate over public sector cost management and fiscal sustainability, especially as spending on political entitlements persists.

The remuneration and benefits of political officeholders, including former presidents and vice presidents, are determined by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). These entitlements are backed by law and typically cover pensions, housing, vehicles, medical care and security.

Similar provisions have appeared in previous federal budgets, making the 2026 allocation a continuation of existing policy rather than a new initiative.

President Bola Tinubu, in December 2025, presented the 2026 budget to the National Assembly with a projected deficit of ₦23.85 trillion, while total revenue for the year is estimated at ₦34.33 trillion.