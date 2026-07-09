Two die as truck, bus collide on Ogun highway

Key points

Two people died in a crash involving a truck and a Peugeot J5 bus in Ogun State.

FRSC says route violation and excessive speeding caused the collision.

The bus caught fire after the impact, while two occupants escaped unhurt.

The agency has urged motorists to obey traffic rules to reduce road crashes.

Main story

Two people have lost their lives in a road accident involving a truck and a commercial bus at Ogbere Junction along the Ogbere–J4 corridor in Ogun State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said the early morning crash involved a Mack truck and a Peugeot J5 bus carrying four adult male occupants. While two people died in the incident, two others survived without injuries.

According to the FRSC, preliminary findings indicate that the collision resulted from route violation and excessive speeding. The impact caused the Peugeot bus to burst into flames, leaving its front section extensively damaged.

Rescue teams from the corps arrived shortly after receiving the distress call and immediately secured the scene, diverted traffic to an alternative lane and cleared the wreckage to restore the flow of vehicles along the highway.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered by officers of the Nigeria Police Motor Traffic Division and taken to a mortuary.

The Ogun Sector Command used the incident to remind motorists of the dangers of reckless driving, warning that speeding and traffic violations remain among the leading causes of fatal crashes on Nigerian roads.

The issues

Road crashes linked to speeding, dangerous driving and traffic violations continue to claim lives across Nigeria. Safety agencies have repeatedly urged motorists to comply with traffic regulations, particularly during periods of poor visibility and adverse weather conditions.

What’s being said

“We sympathise with the families of the deceased and urge all motorists to avoid speeding and route violations, especially during periods of poor visibility and on wet road surfaces.” — Oludare Ogunjobi, Ogun FRSC Sector Commander

What’s next

The FRSC says it will continue enforcement, public education and emergency response efforts aimed at reducing road crashes and improving safety on the nation’s highways.

Bottom line

The fatal crash highlights the deadly consequences of speeding and traffic violations, reinforcing the need for motorists to prioritise safe and responsible driving.