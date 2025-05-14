FG Commits To Delivering 20,000 Affordable Homes, Revitalizing Urban Centers Nationwide

The Federal Government has announced a strategic initiative to construct over 20,000 affordable housing units across Nigeria as part of a broader national plan aimed at addressing housing deficits and improving urban infrastructure.

The announcement was made during the 65th anniversary celebration of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) held in Abuja. Representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the event, Minister of Housing and Urban Development Ahmed Dangiwa outlined the administration’s comprehensive vision for housing under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“In this initial phase, we are rolling out more than 20,000 homes nationwide, with scalable plans to multiply this effort into hundreds of thousands in the coming years,” Dangiwa stated.

He emphasized that the program targets underserved populations and seeks to ensure equitable access to safe and dignified housing across all regions. Complementary efforts include urban renewal and slum upgrading in 26 pilot communities, which aim to improve infrastructure such as roads, clean water access, sanitation, and renewable energy integration.

As part of the broader urban development strategy, the Minister also mentioned the government’s vision for sustainable cities and smart infrastructure.

“Urban regeneration efforts are ongoing to revitalize outdated city centers, modernize layouts, and integrate smart technologies that support efficient urban growth,” he said.

President Tinubu, through his representative, highlighted the critical role architects play in shaping national development and fostering inclusive cities. He praised the NIA for its contributions and called for closer collaboration in transforming Nigeria’s built environment.

“Architecture is more than blueprints — it’s about creating spaces that reflect culture, build communities, and drive resilience,” the President noted. “Architects are the guardians of spatial justice.”

He went on to outline several strategic reforms already being implemented, including the development of local building material clusters to reduce construction costs, boost employment, and enhance self-reliance in the sector.

Digitization was another key aspect mentioned. The National Land Registration and Documentation Program (NLRDP) has been introduced to modernize land governance, enhance property rights, and attract investment.

“In addition, we are promoting green and climate-resilient building practices by incorporating eco-friendly materials and solar solutions into public housing projects,” the Minister stated.

Tinubu stressed that the success of these transformative projects hinges on the active involvement of Nigeria’s architectural professionals.

“We count on your vision to develop context-driven, inclusive housing prototypes, push for resilient building codes, and champion innovation in construction techniques,” he said.

NIA President Mobolaji Adeniyi, in her welcome speech, emphasized the need for unity in addressing Nigeria’s growing urban challenges. She celebrated the Institute’s legacy and called for greater inclusion of architects in public planning and procurement.

“Our cities are evolving faster than our regulations. Architects must play a central role in policy formation to ensure safety, climate adaptation, and cultural continuity,” she said.

She also highlighted recent progress, such as the revitalization of dormant chapters and regaining representation at the National Council on Establishments, while warning about persistent challenges including building collapses and urban planning gaps.

“We must be proactive, united, and assertive in reclaiming our place at the heart of national development,” Adeniyi concluded.