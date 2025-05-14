Taiwo Awoniyi In Induced Coma After Emergency Surgery On Severe Abdominal Injury

Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi is currently in an induced coma and under intensive care after undergoing emergency surgery for a critical abdominal injury, which, according to Mail Sport, had the potential to be life-threatening.

The 27-year-old striker sustained the injury during Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw against Leicester City when he collided forcefully with a goalpost. Although he continued playing briefly after receiving on-pitch treatment, he was eventually substituted due to the severity of the injury.

On Tuesday, Nottingham Forest confirmed that Awoniyi was rushed to hospital on Monday after the extent of the injury became clear, and he underwent urgent surgery. Initial reports suggest the procedure was successful, although doctors were expected to finalize the operation by Tuesday.

The club also confirmed that the injury, while successfully managed, was serious enough to pose a life-threatening risk in some cases. Forest assured fans that Awoniyi is currently “recovering well” under medical supervision.

The incident has also reignited debate about player welfare, with Nottingham Forest strongly criticizing its own medical staff and addressing commentary from pundits, including Sky Sports analyst Gary Neville. The club took particular issue with Neville’s public criticism of Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who entered the pitch at full time and appeared to confront manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Awoniyi could not be taken off during the game due to the team having exhausted their available substitutions, having replaced Elliot Anderson with Jota Silva shortly before the incident. He attempted to play on but struggled visibly, leaving Forest to finish the game with 10 men.

Following the match, Marinakis was seen visibly agitated, with many interpreting the scene as a dispute with Nuno. Forest has since issued a lengthy statement denying any confrontation and defending the owner’s actions.

“The seriousness of Taiwo Awoniyi’s condition is a stark reminder of the physical risks players face in this sport,” the statement read. “To our owner, this club is more than an organization — it’s family. His reaction was driven by care and responsibility.”

Forest stressed that Marinakis’ emotional response was based on genuine concern for the player and should not be misinterpreted.

“He saw a valued member of our squad in distress and acted out of instinct and compassion. There was no altercation between him and Nuno or anyone else within the stadium,” the club stated.

The club further criticized commentators who, without full context, made negative assumptions. “Public figures and former professionals should resist making premature judgments for social media traction, especially when facts are still unfolding.”

The situation was compounded by a refereeing error, as Anthony Elanga — whose cross Awoniyi chased — was clearly offside but was not flagged in real-time due to current officiating guidelines.

With just two games left in the season, the result leaves Nottingham Forest’s Champions League qualification hopes hanging in the balance, now dependent on other clubs dropping points.