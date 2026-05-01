FG approves N548.98bn reconstruction of Carter Bridge in Lagos

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

Federal Government approves full reconstruction of Carter Bridge

Project valued at N548.98 billion after structural failure assessment

Bridge to be expanded with improved traffic and navigation features

Additional N24.89 billion approved for Third Mainland Bridge repairs

Main Story

The Federal Government has approved the demolition and reconstruction of the Carter Bridge in Lagos at a cost of N548.98 billion, following technical evaluations that deemed the structure unsafe and beyond repair.

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, disclosed the development on Thursday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to the minister, multiple structural assessments conducted in 2013, 2019, and under the current administration confirmed that the bridge had suffered extensive deterioration.

“We convocated a stakeholders’ engagement, and all the experts agreed the bridge must be completely demolished and rebuilt,” Umahi said.

He explained that critical structural components, including underwater piles and pile caps, had weakened significantly over time, making reconstruction the only viable long-term solution.

The contract for the project was awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCCC) following a competitive bidding process involving several major construction firms.

Umahi stated that due process was strictly followed in selecting the contractor.

The redesigned Carter Bridge will be expanded from its current 1.525 kilometres to 1.93 kilometres and will include a flyover ramp aimed at easing traffic congestion.

“The total contract sum approved is N548.98 billion,” the minister confirmed.

He added that the new structure would feature dual carriageways and improved navigational waterways, enhancing both road and maritime transportation efficiency in Lagos.

What’s Being Said

Infrastructure experts have long raised concerns about the structural integrity of major bridges in Lagos, citing heavy usage, aging components, and environmental factors such as corrosion.

The decision to fully reconstruct Carter Bridge reflects a broader push by the Federal Government to modernise critical transport infrastructure in Nigeria’s commercial hub.

What’s Next

In addition to the Carter Bridge project, the FEC also approved N24.89 billion for underwater rehabilitation works on the Third Mainland Bridge, with construction giant Julius Berger assigned to handle the project.

The combined interventions are expected to improve connectivity, reduce congestion, and enhance safety across Lagos’ transport network, though short-term disruptions during construction are anticipated.