FG Approves Establishment Of Electric Vehicle Factories By China

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between Nigeria and China to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s solid minerals sector through the establishment of electric vehicle (EV) factories.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, in Abuja, Ambassador Dunhai highlighted the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation to support Nigeria’s industrial growth.

A statement by the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, confirmed that China is making plans to set up electric vehicle manufacturing plants in Nigeria.

Describing Nigeria as a nation blessed with immense natural resources, Dunhai noted that Nigeria holds a strategic place in China’s foreign policy agenda. He referenced the recent meeting between President Bola Tinubu and President Xi Jinping during Tinubu’s state visit to China, where both leaders agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, opening new avenues for cooperation.

In his remarks, Dr. Alake reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to welcome credible investors, with a renewed focus on local value addition within the mining sector. He urged the Chinese government to encourage its investors to commit to end-to-end operations — from mineral extraction to final processing — within Nigeria.

“For years, our minerals have been exported in raw form to fuel industrialization elsewhere. That must change,” Alake stated. “We now prioritise local processing to drive Nigeria’s development. For instance, with our abundance of lithium, we want to see the local manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries.”

Ambassador Dunhai pledged support for Nigeria’s local value-addition policy, noting that President Xi Jinping is a strong proponent of African industrialisation.

“Plans are underway to establish electric vehicle factories and other manufacturing ventures in Nigeria,” he said. “Chinese companies are already active in Nigeria’s mining sector, from exploration to processing, and we aim to deepen this partnership, especially in line with President Tinubu’s economic diversification agenda.”

He added that the Chinese government continues to urge its companies operating in Nigeria to abide by local laws, uphold corporate social responsibility, and adhere to environmental and safety standards. He stressed that China has zero tolerance for illegal mining and is willing to cooperate with Nigerian authorities to bring violators to justice.

Responding to the ambassador’s remarks, Dr. Alake acknowledged Nigeria’s long-standing and fruitful relationship with China. However, he expressed concern about the misconduct of a few operators tarnishing China’s image, citing a recent viral video showing a Chinese national allegedly bribing security agents.

“We have taken action against illegal operators, including some Chinese nationals. While these cases are isolated, they undermine the efforts of law-abiding firms. We need your cooperation to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the achievements of the recently established Mining Marshals in tackling illegal mining, noting that the initiative has significantly improved regulatory compliance among both local and foreign operators.