FG Approves Deeper Lekki Port Channel To Boost Trade And Export Efficiency

The Federal Government has approved the maintenance dredging of the Lekki Deep Seaport channel, increasing its depth from 16.5 metres to 17 metres, with a long-term target of reaching 19 metres. This move aims to enhance the port’s capacity for handling larger vessels and boosting Nigeria’s trade competitiveness.

Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Abubakar Dantsoho, revealed the development during a weekend visit to the port. A statement by Okechukwu Onyemekara, NPA’s General Manager of Communication and Strategy, confirmed the update on Sunday.

Dantsoho urged the Lekki Port management to enhance transshipment operations, especially to landlocked neighbouring countries, citing the port’s increasing cargo throughput as a sign of its rising regional significance. He noted that the ability to berth super post-Panamax vessels has significantly improved turnaround times and strengthened Nigeria’s export potential under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He also highlighted the port’s role in boosting forex inflows, increasing trade surplus, and supporting national economic goals. The dredging approval was granted by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, following recommendations from the NPA.

To execute the dredging, NPA has partnered with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), aiming to improve trade facilitation and deepen commercial ties.

Dantsoho described Lekki Port as a model of a modern, world-class facility and emphasized its readiness for integration into a national Single Window platform. He called for full digitalisation across Nigerian ports, adding that a channel survey contract has been awarded to align with international navigation standards.

He also stressed the financial requirements of maintaining port efficiency tools like navigational buoys and tugboats, many of which are dollar-priced. Increasing revenue and deploying technology, he noted, are essential to sustaining operations and offering competitive salaries.

Dantsoho projected that once Nigeria achieves a 95% paperless system through the Single Window, port revenues could triple—enabling the possibility of reducing Ship Dues to further support the maritime sector.

Lekki Port’s Managing Director, Wang Qiang, presented several policy requests during the visit, including tariff adjustments to reflect inflation and service costs, lower ship dues for large and feeder vessels, and the introduction of night pilotage services to support 24-hour operations.

Dantsoho also toured the nearby $19.5 billion Dangote Petrochemicals Refinery, further underscoring the region’s strategic economic importance.