Naval Chief Calls for Spiritual Approach in Addressing Nigeria’s Security Crisis

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has called for the incorporation of spiritual interventions alongside military strategies in Nigeria’s ongoing fight against insecurity. He made this appeal during the commissioning of newly constructed worship centres at Admiralty Estate, Navy Town, Asokoro, Abuja, as part of events marking the Nigerian Navy’s 69th anniversary.

Addressing attendees, Ogalla emphasized that Nigeria’s security challenges—including insurgency, terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping—have become increasingly complex, requiring a multidimensional response that extends beyond conventional military tactics.

“While we continue to pursue military solutions, we firmly believe that spiritual guidance is also critical in overcoming the current security threats, Places of worship play a pivotal role in shaping the values, discipline, and resilience of our personnel, and indeed, the wider society.” Ogalla stated.

The newly inaugurated worship centres are part of the Navy’s broader commitment to the holistic well-being of its personnel, particularly in boosting morale and fostering psychological and moral resilience.

Ogalla urged chaplains, imams, and other religious leaders to make full use of the new facilities to support the spiritual and ethical development of naval personnel. “We have prioritised providing our chaplaincy services with the resources necessary to carry out their vital roles effectively,” he added.

Prior to the construction of these dedicated spaces, naval personnel in Abuja conducted religious services in temporary venues, such as Mogadishu Cantonment. The new centres now offer a permanent and conducive environment for worship and spiritual engagement within the Navy community.

Commander of the Naval Unit in Abuja, Commodore Oluseyi Oladipo, hailed the initiative as a significant milestone, noting that it would greatly enhance the conduct and accessibility of religious activities among officers and ratings.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Reverend Father Richmond Diala, Director of Chaplaincy (Roman Catholic), expressed deep appreciation to Vice Admiral Ogalla for his unwavering support in completing the project. “This development reaffirms the Navy’s commitment to fostering a strong moral foundation among its ranks,” he said.

The commissioning of the worship centres signals the Navy’s recognition of spiritual wellness as a key component of national security, and its intention to lead by example in promoting values-driven leadership within the armed forces.