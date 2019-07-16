Femi Fani-Kayode Attacks Tinubu over Comment Linking Igbos to Kidnapping

…You’ve become a slave to your ambition

Attempts by former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to link the Igbo people with the activities of Fulani herdsmen, accused of culpability in the killings and kidnappings across the country, is totally unacceptable, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, said on Monday.

Tinubu, the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had, during an interaction on Sunday in Akure with reporters at the home of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, leader of Afenifere, who lost his daughter Funke Olakunrin to a brutal shooting by gunmen believed to be herdsmen, on Friday, argued differently.

While cautioning against profiling of the Fulani people on the issue, he told the reporters that Nigerians must cast their minds back to the origin of kidnapping, question whether celebrated kidnap suspect, Chukwudi Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, was a herdsman.

The comment attracted immediate reaction with some people interpreting it to mean that the former governor was linking the origin of kidnapping in Nigeria to the South East or Niger Delta.

Fani-Kayode, in series of tweets said he listened to Tinubu’s slurred speech and utter nonsense at Pa Fasoranti’s home, saying he was inconsiderate and insensitive.

“He was not there to mourn or commiserate with Pa Fasoranti, he was there to mock him, to pour salt in his wounds, to play politics and to speak for his Fulani masters.

“What have the kidnapper of Evans or the Igbo got to do with the targeting and assassination of Olakunrin? And why the obscene determination and desperate hurry to absolve the Fulani of this hideous crime? He may not believe that they did it but why would he rule it out completely?

“Does he know something that we do not know? Is he an expert when it comes to assassination, homicide and murder matters? Does he know who the killers are? Why the rush to tell us who it wasn’t? Can’t he at least wait for the police to conclude their so-called investigation?” He asked.

According to Fani-Kayode, even for a confirmed quisling and desperate serf, this time Tinubu has gone too far, saying that “Funke has not even been buried yet and he is already pissing all over her bullet-riddled body. Tinubu has sold his soul to the devil and his conscience to the north.

“He has become a slave to his ambition and a plague to his people. He is a shameless soul and wicked old man who is ready to sacrifice anyone and anything to become President. I make this pronouncement today: as long as Jesus sits on the throne he will fail woefully.”

Source: Nigerian NewsDirect