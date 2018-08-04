Female Shoemaker Wins SMEDAN Excellence Awards at MSME Award

Miss Adetola Agbeniyi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Princesstol Creative World, maker of leather goods and accessories, was one of the outstanding entrepreneurs at the maiden edition of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Award.

Agbeniyi won the SMEDAN Excellence Awards on Leather Works at the dinner event held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

The CEO told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the award that her company produced leather goods such as shoes, bags, gifts wallets, orthopedic shoes and lunch packs, among others.

The Osun State born entrepreneur said she started training in leather works when she was a corps member in 2014 and later proceeded for advanced training.

“I saw one made in Nigeria shoe online and was surprised it was actually made in Nigeria, very good shoes.

“I had to trace the maker and when I saw his products I was impressed and told myself, I can equally make it because I always had in mind to do something for myself; improve the economy and employ people.

“My business is just one year and within that period, I have employed 10 persons and trained 6 apprentices.

“We are making sales; in a month, our turnover is about N400,000.’’

She said that owning a business was the way out of the `no jobs mantra’ in Nigeria as it would enable one to become an employer of labour.

Agbeniyi said she attended the Osun MSME Clinic, adding that the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was very impressed by her products.

“I am highly pleased with the award,’’ she said.

Eleven other MSMEs also received awards in various categories